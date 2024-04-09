Personnel note: Neri Martinez joins Becker’s federal lobbying team

Law and lobbying firm Becker is bolstering its Washington office with the addition of Neri Martinez as a Senior Government Relations Consultant.

Martinez joins Becker’s federal lobbying practice after working several years under the South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, most recently as his Chief of Staff and previously as his Staff Director for the Senate Committee on Aging.

“I am thrilled to be joining the collegial, bipartisan federal lobbying team at Becker, where I have known several of the talented government relations consultants for years. It will be great to collaborate and contribute to the continued success of the group and our clients,” she said in a news release.

In addition to her work in the U.S. Senate, Martinez was a Department of Energy political appointee under Secretaries Rick Perry and Dan Brouillette. Her resume also includes working as the Executive Director of the Republican State Leadership Committee’s Future Majority Project and in the government affairs department of the Associated Builders and Contractors.

“Neri’s deep bench of experience, long list of accomplishments and results and diverse community engagement will be a great resource for our clients,” said Omar Franco, chair of Becker’s Federal Lobbying Practice.

Becker’s Senior Corporate and Government Relations Director Bert Gómez added, “We are excited to grow our busy federal lobbying group with Neri and her extensive senior-level international and domestic political and business network. We know our clients will welcome the expansion of our capabilities and services with Neri on board.”

Martinez earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida International University and a master’s degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. She also holds a Diversity and Inclusion certificate from Cornell University and an executive certificate from FIU and the Organization of American States on cybersecurity leadership.