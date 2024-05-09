Community ‘huddles’ announced to discuss Jacksonville Jaguars stadium scheme

Jacksonville’s Mayor is taking the deal her team negotiated with the NFL Jaguars for a stadium renovation on the road, with the first “community huddle” slated for next week.

The city notes that “Mayor Donna Deegan; Mark Lamping, President of the Jacksonville Jaguars; and Mike Weinstein, Lead Negotiator for the city of Jacksonville, will present at each meeting.”

All five events start at 6 p.m.

Mandarin High School will host the first event on Wednesday.

The next day, the show comes to Northwest Jacksonville’s Legends Center.

The beaches are up after that, with a May 20 show-up at Fletcher High School.

From there, nine days will pass, before the May 29 presentation on the Southside at Sandalwood High School.

Westside High School closes out the schedule the next day.

When it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ stadium renovation, there still are plenty of unknowns regarding the project, including the cost and anticipated taxpayer burden.

Some answers should be available by Tuesday, when Deegan, Lamping and Weinstein offer a presentation at a City Council meeting.

Yet despite the deal being struck and there certainly being draft versions of term sheets, the administration is maintaining the mystery about what could be the biggest capital spend in Jacksonville history.

The Jaguars and the Shad Khan vehicle “Iguana Investments” previously envisioned a total investment that could cost as much as $2.068 billion, a number that could include stadium improvements costing between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, as well as between $550 and $668 million for development of a “sports district,” an option supposedly off the table.

Jacksonville was proposed to foot the bill for two-thirds of the cost of stadium improvements in the original term sheet.

Council will take at least 60 days to vet the deal upon introduction next week, meaning decisions will be made after Independence Day at the earliest.