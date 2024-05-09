83 local officials endorse Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor

Add 83 for DLC.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava just gained 83 new supporters for her re-election effort.

All are current or former elected officials from cities across the county.

The endorsers join more than 40 other local leaders backing her bid to remain Miami-Dade’s top elected official for four more years.

“I am deeply honored to earn the endorsements of so many incredible local leaders,” Levine Cava said in a statement.

“Our intergovernmental partnerships are essential for delivering results to residents, families, and local businesses in communities across our county. Together, we will continue working tirelessly to build a stronger, more resilient, and future-ready Miami-Dade.”

Several officials shared statements Thursday to accompany their nods. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett called Levine Cava “a proven leader and dedicated partner.” He cited their not-always-collaborative work together after the June 2021 Champlain Towers condo collapse as evidence of her leadership “through both good and unthinkably trying times.”

“Mayor Levine Cava showed up every single day, providing our community with unmatched compassion, strength, and guidance through those dark days,” he said. “Her kindness and service to our residents and first responders will not be forgotten by the impacted families, my residents or me.”

Burkett in March unseated one of Levine Cava’s challengers, Sholmo Danizger. Danzinger last month rescinded a prior endorsement he gave to Levine Cava in September.

Miami Beach Vice Mayor Laura Dominguez called Levine Cava’s dedication to public service “unparalleled.”

“She understands the unique challenges facing Miami-Dade County and works to address our challenges with both compassion and proven results,” she said. “I am proud to endorse our Mayor in her re-election campaign and look forward to continuing to work alongside her to build a better future for our residents.”

Miami Gardens Council member Reggie Leon offered similar plaudits.

“Mayor Daniella’s dedication to Miami-Dade County and every city within it is truly remarkable. Her tireless efforts to improve our residents’ lives have helped lower crime, offer new solutions for affordable housing, and create a more equitable economy.”

Levine Cava, a Democrat, faces six challengers. Four are Republican: Danzinger, Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, social media influencer Alex Otaola and actor Carlos Garín. Democrat Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero and no-party candidate Eddy Rojas are also running.

The race is technically nonpartisan, meaning all seven candidates will compete in the Aug. 20 Primary. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will square off in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Here’s a full list of Levine Cava’s new endorsers:

— Aventura Commissioner Amit Bloom.

— Aventura Commissioner Rachel Friedland.

— Aventura Commissioner Paul Kruss.

— Aventura Commissioner Linda Marks.

— Aventura Commissioner Michael Stern.

— Bal Harbour Council member David Albaum.

— Bay Harbor Islands Council member Stephanie Bruder.

— Bay Harbor Islands Council member Teri D’Amico.

— Bay Harbor Islands Council Member Joshua Fuller.

— Bay Harbor Islands Council member Isaac Salver.

— Bay Harbor Islands Council member Robert Yaffe.

— Biscayne Park Commissioner Veronica Amsler.

— Biscayne Park Commissioner Art Gonzalez.

— Biscayne Park Commissioner MacDonald Kennedy.

— City of Miami Commissioner Christine King.

— Coral Gables Commissioner Melissa Castro.

— Cutler Bay Council member BJ Duncan.

— Cutler Bay Council member Suzy Lord.

— Cutler Bay Council member Richard Ramirez.

— Doral Council Member Digna Cabral.

— Doral Council Member Maureen Porras.

— Doral Council Member Oscar Puig-Corve.

— El Portal Council Member Darian Martin.

— Florida City Commissioner James Gold.

— Florida City Commissioner Walter Thompson.

— Homestead Council member Larry Roth.

— Indian Creek Village Council member Robert Diener.

— Indian Creek Village Council member Irwin Tauber.

— Key Biscayne Commissioner Franklin Caplan.

— Key Biscayne Commissioner Edward London.

— Key Biscayne Commissioner Brett Moss.

— Key Biscayne Commissioner Oscar Sardiñas.

— Key Biscayne Commissioner Fernando Vazquez.

— Medley Council member Karina Pacheco.

— Medley Council member Lizelh Rodriguez.

— Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

— Miami Beach Commissioner Tanya Bhatt.

— Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

— Miami Beach Commissioner Joseph Magazine.

— Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez.

— Miami Gardens Council member Shannon Campbell.

— Miami Gardens Council member Shannan Ighodaro.

— Miami Gardens Council member Linda Julien.

— Miami Gardens Council member Reggie Leon.

— Miami Gardens Council member Robert Stephens III.

— Miami Shores Council member Jerome Charles.

— Miami Shores Council member Sandra Harris.

— Miami Springs Council member Victor Vasquez.

— North Bay Village Commissioner Rachel Streitfeld.

— North Miami Council member Mary Estimé-Irvin.

— North Miami Council member Pierre Frantz Charles.

— North Miami Council member Scott Galvin.

— North Miami Council member Kassandra Timothe.

— North Miami Beach Mayor Evan Piper.

— North Miami Beach Commissioner Daniela Jean.

— North Miami Beach Commissioner Jay Chernoff.

— North Miami Beach Commissioner Fortuna Smukler.

— Opa-locka Commissioner Sherelean Bass.

— Opa-locka Commissioner Joseph Kelley.

— Opa-locka Commissioner Veronica Williams.

— Palmetto Bay Council member Steve Cody.

— Palmetto Bay Council member Patrick Fiore.

— Pinecrest Council member Katie Abbott.

— Pinecrest Council member Ken Fairman.

— Pinecrest Council member Anna Hochkammer.

— South Miami Commissioner Steve Calle.

— South Miami Commissioner Brian Corey.

— South Miami Commissioner Josh Liebman.

— Sunny Isles Beach Commission Jennifer Viscarra.

— Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett.

— Surfside Commissioner Ruben Coto.

— Surfside Commissioner Nelly Velasquez.

— Surfside Commissioner Gerardo Vildostegui.

— Sweetwater Commissioner Reinaldo Rey.

— Sweetwater Commissioner Isidro Ruiz.

— Sweetwater Commissioner Marcos Villanueva.

— Virginia Gardens Council member Richard Block.

— Virginia Gardens Council member Debra Conover.

— West Miami Commissioner Luciano Suarez.

— Former Homestead Council member Patricia Fairclough-Staggers.

— Former Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar.

— Former Miami Shores Council member Daniel Marinberg.

— Former Surfside Commissioner Marianne Meischeid.