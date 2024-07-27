Iron Dome to be made ‘right here in Florida’: Donald Trump

Defense spending is coming to the Sunshine State if Donald Trump gets elected President.

The Republican presidential nominee reiterated Friday in West Palm Beach that he intended to build an “Iron Dome” type system domestically and that when it came to military spending, “a lot of it will be right here in Florida.”

“It’s going to be jobs and all that stuff,” Trump said at a Turning Point USA event, vowing that it would be “beyond” what Israel has because of the “incredible technology” now available.

Trump made the same pledge at the Republican National Convention, but didn’t explicitly make the case it was a potential cash cow and jobs program for Florida.