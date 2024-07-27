July 26, 2024
Iron Dome to be made ‘right here in Florida’: Donald Trump
Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski
July 26, 2024

Donald Trump
'It's going to be jobs and all that stuff.'

Defense spending is coming to the Sunshine State if Donald Trump gets elected President.

The Republican presidential nominee reiterated Friday in West Palm Beach that he intended to build an “Iron Dome” type system domestically and that when it came to military spending, “a lot of it will be right here in Florida.”

“It’s going to be jobs and all that stuff,” Trump said at a Turning Point USA event, vowing that it would be “beyond” what Israel has because of the “incredible technology” now available.

Trump made the same pledge at the Republican National Convention, but didn’t explicitly make the case it was a potential cash cow and jobs program for Florida.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Marvin M.

    July 26, 2024 at 9:34 pm

    Why does anyone believe a word out of that guy’s mouth?

    It’s all lies. Lie after lie after lie.

    Reply

Categories