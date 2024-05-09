Whitney Fox lands major endorsement, with nod from Debbie Wasserman Schultz

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz — the most powerful Democrat in Florida’s congressional delegation — is endorsing Whitney Fox for election to Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

She’s the third member of the delegation to back Fox, following U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor and Lois Frankel in backing the former Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority Communications Director.

“I am thrilled to endorse Whitney Fox for Congress. Like me, she believes in protecting women’s reproductive freedoms, safeguarding the environment, and ensuring that our families, seniors and service members receive the support they deserve. Florida needs a leader like Whitney to help fight for our values in Congress,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Fox called the endorsement an honor.

“I am honored to receive Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz’s endorsement. She has been a role model for many, including myself, through her unwavering dedication to women’s rights and common-sense bipartisanship. Together, we will continue to fight for the prosperity, security and health of all Floridians, ensuring a brighter future for our children and families,” she said.

Fox is one of five Democrats vying for their party’s nomination to take on incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in November. A sixth is running as a write-in.

While several candidates have embarked on competitive fundraising campaigns, Fox has so far held the edge, with more than $420,000 raised since she entered the race, as of March 31. Mark Weinkrantz has largely self-funded the more than $188,000 he’s raised so far, while progressive Sabrina Bousbar has brought in nearly $127,000 and newcomer Liz Dahan has added more than $119,000.

Further, Fox has outraised Luna two fundraising cycles in a row — though Luna holds an overall advantage with $1.3 million raised and more than $636,000 on hand.

But almost as important, Fox leads the Democratic field in high-level endorsements. In addition to the latest support from Wasserman Schultz, and backing from Castor and Frankel, Fox also recently received support from former state Rep. Ben Diamond, who himself had been rumored to be considering a run.

In all, Fox has more than 30 endorsements to tout now, including state Rep. Lindsay Cross; former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman; former state Sen. Janet Cruz; former state Reps. Margaret Good, Adam Hattersley, and Carlos Guillermo Smith; former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; St. Pete City Council members Gina Driscoll, Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisset Hanewicz; Oldsmar Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp; Oldsmar City Council member Steve Graber; Gulfport City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith; Dunedin City Commissioner Jeff Gow; Largo City Commissioner Jamie Robinson; and the National Women’s Political Caucus.

Whoever emerges from the Democratic Primary victorious will have a big challenge ahead. Luna won CD 13 for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting, which shifted the district from a slight Democratic advantage to a GOP-leaning seat. Cook Political Report lists the district as likely Republican at R+6.