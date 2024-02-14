Lindsay Cross backs Whitney Fox for CD 13

Lindsay Cross is throwing her weight behind Whitney Fox for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, bucking several other Democrats who are challenging Fox in a competitive Primary.

The Democratic candidates are running for the chance to unseat incumbent Republican Anna Paulina Luna.

Fox is so far the top fundraiser on the Democratic ticket, with more than $200,000 raised as of the end of December. New challenger Sabrina Bousbar says her campaign raised more than $100,000 in its first several days on the trail this month, though campaign finance reports have not yet been filed to confirm.

Cross has plenty of influence among Democrats in the district, which includes parts of St. Petersburg and north and central Pinellas County. Cross is the current state Representative for House District 60 and is seeking re-election against Republican challenger Ed Montanari.

Cross praised Fox for her environmental stewardship, an issue the state lawmaker has championed both as an elected official and as a scientist by trade.

“Through her work in transportation and tourism, Whitney Fox understands the vital role protecting our environment plays in our economy and quality of life,” Cross said. “I endorse Whitney for Congress because I know she will champion the environmental protection and sustainability efforts we need for our residents to enjoy Pinellas County for generations to come.”

Fox, before jumping into the congressional race, served as the Director of Communications for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA). In her leadership role at PSTA, Fox worked at the local, state and federal level to identify public transportation solutions, including securing funding for and building innovative programs such as the recently launched SunRunner Bus Rapid Transit service in St. Pete.

Luna won the district, which covers much of Pinellas County, in 2022 amid a red wave in Florida after the Legislature approved new congressional maps that shifted the voter registration advantage from favoring Democrats to favoring Republicans. She ran previously in 2020, losing to then-incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist, who did not seek re-election in 2022 and instead ran for Governor.

The district, drawn to exclude parts of south Pinellas County and include northern parts of the county, now leans red with nearly 199,000 Republican voters to just 151,573 Democrats.

Cook Political Report lists the district as a competitive race, but with a distinct advantage for Republicans at R+6 and likely Republican.

Cross’ endorsement adds to several Fox has already earned, including from former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who is now running for U.S. Senate; former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman; former state Sen. Janet Cruz; former state Reps. Margaret Good, Carlos Guillermo Smith and Adam Hattersley; former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; St. Pete City Council members Gina Driscoll, Deborah Figgs–Sanders and Lisset Hanewicz; Oldsmar Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp; Oldsmar City Council member Steve Graber; Gulfport City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith; Dunedin City Commissioner Jeff Gow; Largo City Commissioner Jamie Robinson; and the National Women’s Political Caucus.