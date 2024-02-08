Sabrina Bousbar reports $100K raised in 10 days for CD 13 battle

Sabrina Bousbar, who would be the first woman from Generation Z to be elected to Congress if her campaign for Florida’s 13th Congressional District is successful, has hit six figures in fundraising, her campaign reports.

In the first 10 days of the campaign, Bousbar’s team brought in $100,000, according to self-reported numbers. Official campaign reports are not yet due.

At just 26 years old, Bousbar would be the first Gen Z woman elected to Congress. But she has a long way to go to get there.

Republican Anna Paulina Luna won CD 13 for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting, which shifted the district from a slight Democratic advantage to a GOP-leaning seat. Cook Political Report lists the district as “likely Republican” at R+6.

But Bousbar is optimistic given her early fundraising success.

“This incredible support shows that families here in Pinellas and young people across the country are ready for a leader with a track record of solving problems and getting things done,” Bousbar said.

“I’m running for Congress because every American deserves the freedom and opportunity to thrive in healthy, safe communities. While extremist Anna Paulina Luna prioritizes her partisan ideology and conspiracy theories, my experience has me ready to get to work and fight for the future we all deserve.”

Bousbar is a first-time candidate, but she’s no stranger to the political process. She served as a senior advisor in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in President Joe Biden’s administration.

“So many barriers to entry exist for young people who are interested in participating in our democratic process, so I’m particularly proud of reaching this milestone at this pivotal stage of the campaign,” Bousbar continued.

“I’m honored to earn the trust of individuals and organizations, such as Democrats Serve, who share our commitment to putting people first. From the affordability and climate crises to the assault on our fundamental rights, Anna Paulina Luna is at the center of Congress’s inaction on the urgent issues impacting people’s everyday lives. We deserve a voice at the table who takes action and will make us the priority for a change.”

The Democratic Primary is crowded, with five other candidates in the mix. If Bousbar’s self-reported fundraising is accurate, it means she’s already outraising four of them.

Whitney Fox, a former Communications Director for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, has raised more than $200,000 as of the end of December, and will likely be Bousbar’s toughest competition. None of the other Democrats in the race — Tony D’Arrigo, John Liccione, Peter Owen and Mark Weinkrantz — have hit six figures.

Weinkrantz has the most of the four, with nearly $44,000, but much of that was self-funded. Liccione has raised about $24,000, while Owen, who is also Gen Z, has raised just $110. D’Arrigo has not yet filed financial reports because, like Bousbar, he entered the race in 2024.

Luna, meanwhile, has a significant money advantage over the entire pack, with more than $1.1 million raised and nearly $550,000 still on hand for the race.