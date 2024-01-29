Democrat Sabrina Bousbar enters competitive CD 13 Primary

Democrat Sabrina Bousbar is the newest candidate to enter the contest in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Bousbar served as a senior advisor in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in President Joe Biden’s administration. Now, she’s looking to flip a red seat held by incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

“As the daughter of immigrants, I know firsthand the limitless possibilities our country provides and have dedicated my life to service and protecting the freedoms that make opportunity for all Americans possible. I’ve worked at the highest levels of government and seen the power of bringing people together to get things done — something sadly lacking in Congress these days,” Bousbar said.

“I’m running for Congress because every American deserves the freedom and opportunity to thrive in healthy, safe communities. While MAGA partisans like Anna Paulina Luna attack our rights and put their extreme ideology over the people they ought to serve, I’m ready to get to work and fight for the future we all deserve.”

Bousbar got her undergraduate degree from Florida State University before earning her master’s degree in Emergency and Disaster Management at Georgetown.

She’s entering a competitive Primary, already featuring Democratic candidates Tony D’Arrigo, Whitney Fox, John Liccione and Mark Weinkrantz. Fox has shown strong fundraising numbers, and the Democratic Primary could continue courting cash as it gets more competitive.

Off the bat, Bousbar secured an endorsement from Democrats Serve, a group aiming to support Democratic candidates with public service backgrounds.

“We are proud to support Sabrina Bousbar for Congress in this critical race,” said Brett Broesder, founder and Executive Director of Democrats Serve. “For Sabrina, it’s clear that strengthening our communities isn’t just a job; it’s a way of life. She has a proven track record of delivering for Floridians and will take that same drive to Congress.”

Luna won the seat for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting. Cook Political Report lists the district as a “likely Republican” seat at R+6. But Democrats appear to have their eyes on competing here.

“From the affordability and climate crises to the assault on our fundamental rights, Anna Paulina Luna is at the center of Congress’s inaction on the urgent issues impacting people’s everyday lives,” Bousbar added.

“We deserve a voice at the table who takes action and will make us the priority for a change.”