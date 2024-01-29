January 29, 2024
Florida Society of Anesthesiologists celebrates physician anesthesiologists

Anesthesia_Aisys-CS21
FSA says physician-led anesthesia care is the ‘safest, most cost-effective model of anesthesia medicine.’

The Florida Society of Anesthesiologists (FSA) is celebrating Physician Anesthesiologists Week, an advocacy and outreach effort centered on promoting anesthesiologists as “uniquely qualified” to lead patient care and the importance of physician-led anesthesia care.

The annual event began on Sunday and runs through Feb. 3.

In a news release, FSA said it will mark the occasion with a digital ad campaign in the Tallahassee market. The flight includes 15-second and 30-second pre-roll ads emphasizing that “physician-led anesthesia care is the safest, most cost-effective model of anesthesia medicine.”

“We hope this video sheds light on the fact that physician-led anesthesia medicine is not only the safest tried and true means of providing care, but in reducing errors also saves our health care system precious dollars and this ad reflects that reality,” said FSA President Chris Giordano, MD.

“Through social media platforms, video sharing sites, and even major search engines, we look forward to reaching those who care about the safe practice of anesthesia medicine.”

FSA is a leading advocate for physician-led anesthesia care in Florida, messaging to stakeholders and lawmakers that its patient-centered, physician-led model saves lives and is more economical than the alternatives, such as expanding scope of practice to allow Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists to exert greater independence in their practice.

FSA’s video is below.

