January 28, 2024
Mason DeSantis went 2-for-2 in NFL championship game picks

A.G. Gancarski

Mason Desantis
The prescient picks were a delight to the Governor.

The First Son may have a future as a gambling tout, if his perfect predictions during Sunday’s NFC and AFC championship games are any indication.

Mason DeSantis successfully picked the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, noted Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday night.

Mason believed, regarding the Chiefs, that Patrick Mahomes could target running back Isiah Pacheco or tight end Travis Kelce, and in doing so he can overcome Lamar Jackson and the home team in Maryland this weekend. Kelce had 116 yards and a touchdown, fulfilling Mason DeSantis’ prediction. Pacheco scored a touchdown and had 82 total yards also, so he was a factor.

Unlike many adults analyzing the Chiefs this year, meanwhile, Mason DeSantis is focused on the game on the field rather than the Taylor Swift story arc with Kelce.

Mason expects the AFC Champs to win the Super Bowl also.

The First Son’s understanding of not just the National Football League, but of football in general and the idiosyncrasies of betting lines, has been a running theme in recent months as the DeSantis family introduced itself to the nation in pursuit of the White House.

DeSantis told a rally crowd in New Hampshire last year that Mason had “been going back and forth with Gov. Chris Sununu about this Patriots-Dolphins game.”

“On the way over here,” DeSantis said, “he grabs my wife’s phone, he knows how to do Siri on the iPhone. He asked Siri, who’s supposed to win the Dolphins versus the Patriots? And Siri said the Dolphins are favored by 9.5 points to which Mason responded: ‘Governor Sununu is going to be really sad when he hears that the Patriots may lose.’”

Mason, who turns 6 in March, is such an avid football fan, that on one occasion he refused to speak to a crowd in Iowa because the Jacksonville Jaguars were playing, in what turned out to be their last game of the 2023 season.

College football also intrigues the Governor’s son, as evidenced by his frustration when Siri proclaimed Florida State’s home game against North Alabama a “toss-up” because there was no betting line on the contest.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida.

