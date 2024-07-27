July 26, 2024
He’s healed: Donald Trump sheds his bandage for Turning Point USA faithful
Donald Trump. Image via AP.

'I don't know why I did it for this group, but that's it.'

The Republican presidential nominee was back in Florida, rallying the faithful at a Turning Point USA confab in West Palm Beach Friday.

And he revealed he too was healed.

Literally.

On a night when fresh Fox News and Wall Street Journal polls showed Donald Trump and the Vice President essentially tied in the race for President, Trump riffed about religion: “faith and family, God and country,” and the “prayers and support” that sustained him during his recovery from a wound during a mass shooting at his last outdoor rally in Butler, PA.

“I stand before you tonight thanks to the power of prayer and the grace of almighty God. As I think you can see, I’ve recovered well. I just took off the last bandage off of my ear. I just took it off. I took it off for this group. I don’t know why I did it for this group, but that’s it. I think that’s it. I hope that’s it,” Trump said.

The former President went on to announce his new coalition, “Believers for Trump.”

Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention with a large white bandage covering his afflicted ear, though recent days have seen more of a Band Aid style covering. TMZ was the first to report that the former President was seen without a covering for his wound earlier Friday.

Trump also said, regarding the FBI that they apologized and he “accepted their apology,” which clarified the law enforcement’s official position on whether he was in fact shot.

He went on to mock the pronunciation of Kamala Harris’ name, before saying that she was a Marxist who wanted to “pack” the Supreme Court, and casting other aspersions besides.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

