July 27, 2024
Ruff justice: Mike Waltz wants answers about CDC military puppy prohibition
A.G. Gancarski

'Service families could see their costs balloon to over $4,000.'

Call it a doggone shame.

A central Florida Republican wants answers on a federal rule that takes effect next week, keeping expatriated pooches from returning home with their military families without potential added cost or anxiety.

“While I understand the rule is aimed at preventing the reintroduction of dog rabies into the United States, as a combat veteran and pet-owner, I am concerned about any hardships these families may encounter when returning home. No military family should have to ponder the possibility of leaving their beloved dog or their puppies behind,” Rep. Mike Waltz wrote on Friday to Air Mobility Command Commander General Mike Minehan.

At issue for the former Green Beret: a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rule on dog imports that requires dogs to appear to be healthy, to be microchipped, to be at least six months old, and to have a CDC dog import form. From “high-risk” countries, a U.S.-issued Rabies Vaccination form or a USDA-endorsed health certificate is also required.

“I am disturbed that the CDC’s rule, which is scheduled to take effect on August 1st, has already caused unnecessary confusion with some airlines preventing dogs from onboarding with their families on international flights back home. According to recent media reports, while some airlines may still transport these dogs by air freight, service families could see their costs balloon to over $4,000,” Waltz wrote.

The Congressman seeks clarification on whether the contractor, Patriot Express, will not simply exclude all dogs from boarding, and what efforts will be made to mitigate potential costs and inconvenience for families returning from abroad.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014.

