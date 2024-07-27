Gov. DeSantis rolls out a swath of new appointments

Florida’s Governor closed the week with 18 appointments to three state panels.

The Ron DeSantis selections included a trio headed to the Tallahassee State College District Board of Trustees, a quartet to the Graduate Medical Education Committee, and 11 picks to the Florida Faith-Based and Community-Based Advisory Council.

Monesia Brown, the Vice President of Government Relations at North Highland and a former member of the State Board of Education, is new to the board of trustees.

“Active in her community, she serves on the Board of Directors for the Jacksonville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the Boys Town North Florida, Leadership Florida, and the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce. Brown earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Illinois State University and her juris doctor from the University of Wisconsin,” the Governor’s Office notes in the announcement.

She joins repeat appointees Jonathan Kilpatrick of Trulight and Frank “Monte” Stevens of the Southern Group on that panel.

Meanwhile, all the picks to the Graduate Medical Education Committee are new: Wayne Chutkan, Dr. Chris Ghaemmaghami, Matthew Love, and Dr. Michelle Mendez.

Chutkan serves as the Senior Vice President of Finance at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Ghaemmaghami is the Executive Vice President, Chief Physician Executive, and Chief Clinical Officer of Jackson Health System, balancing that with other key roles: the Chief Medical Officer of Miami-Dade County and a Voluntary Professor of Public Health Sciences at the University of Miami.

Love is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Mendez owns her own practice, and is also an Assistant Professor for the University of North Florida as well as Jacksonville University’s Nurse Practitioner Training.

The picks for the Faith-Based and Community Based Advisory Council include a mix of old and new, meanwhile.

New to the board: Kevin Baird, Tess Dewhirst, Joseph Knittig, Robert Pacienza, Marilyn Rivera, Megan Rose, and Michael Watkins.

They represent a diversity of experience. Dewhirst is a homeschool parent educator, while Rose is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

James “Scott” George, Jerry Haag, Calvin Martin, and Pam Olsen were all reappointed.