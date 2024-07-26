Florida Hospital Association hosts second Annual Quality & Patient Safety Conference

At its second annual Quality and Patient Safety Conference last month, the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) convened health care professionals and hospital leaders to discuss tactics and technologies for improving hospital access, quality care, and patient safety.

Mary C. Mayhew, president and CEO of FHA, emphasized to conference attendees the importance of delivering high-quality, patient-centered care across Florida.

“Florida hospitals continually and relentlessly pursue a high-quality patient-centered health care delivery system for Florida residents,” said Mayhew. “Convening peer health care leaders is instrumental in achieving these goals, and FHA is committed to this task. These efforts ensure Floridians have world-class care close to home now and in the future.”

The keynote address was provided by Martin Hatlie, president and CEO of Project Patient Care. Hatlie presented data and real-world examples of successful health care initiatives in Florida hospitals, highlighting the urgency to sustain and accelerate momentum on improving quality and patient safety performance measures. Joyce Nichols, vice president and chief nursing officer of Baptist Health Care Pensacola, joined Hatlie to discuss the topic further.

Michael Mayo, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of Baptist Health System and chair of FHA’s Quality and Patient Safety Committee, highlighted best practices and success stories in delivering quality care and enhancing patient safety across Florida’s dynamic health care landscape.

“Advancements in innovation and technologies are truly transforming the quality of care patients receive in Florida hospitals,” said Mayo. We are leading with compassion and dedication to provide families with the highest standard of care.”

A key topic of discussion was Florida hospitals’ efforts to advance maternal health care. This effort is reflected by the 31 health care systems granted the 2022 Excellence in Maternal Care Awards. The Maternal Care Awards recognize hospitals exceeding the Healthy People 2030 (HP2030) target goal of 23.6% for reducing C-sections for first-time mothers with low-risk pregnancies.

Other conference highlights include:

Maternal Care

Data reveals that 75% of all maternal deaths occur in the postpartum period, underscoring the importance of enhancing patient-centered care to drive improved patient outcomes. Dr. Cole D. Greves, M.D., FACOG, Director of Complex Fetal Care at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital, pointed out strategies to reduce preventable maternal deaths through targeted interventions and seamless care transitions.

Medicaid Quality Initiatives

Dr. Christopher Cogle, Chief Medical Officer for Florida Medicaid at the Agency for Health Care Administration, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between Medicaid, health plans and providers to enhance safety and patient care.

Improving Access to Care

Improving health outcomes begins with ensuring access to care for all Floridians, a sentiment echoed by Joy Lewis, Senior vice president of Health Equity Strategies at the American Hospital Association. Cathy Grant, MPA, CDM, Moffit Cancer Center, and Isis Zambrana from Jackson Health System joined Lewis in highlighting innovative health access initiatives that Florida hospitals implement.

Patient and Hospital Safety

Patient and hospital safety is a cornerstone of quality care.

Leaders like Dr. Marcus Shabacker of ECRI outlined strategies to strengthen safety protocols and foster a supportive organizational environment. Elizabeth Mort, M.D., the chief medical officer for The Joint Commission and a National Advisory Council (NAC) member of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), spoke about championing a workplace environment for staff to provide exceptional care.

Laura Arline, M.D., FACP, FAAP, vice president and chief quality officer of BayCare Health System; Scott Dimmick, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Lakeland Regional Health, and Jill C. White, RN, MPH, CPHQ, CPPS, corporate director of quality, patient safety and regulatory affairs at Baptist Health South Florida, communicated their hospitals’ strategies to improve safety culture and measure progress.

FHA and its member hospitals continue to shape the future of patient care in Florida, driving innovation and paving the way for improved health outcomes across the state.