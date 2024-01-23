Mason DeSantis picks the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is facing road games in the AFC playoffs this year for the first time, but the state’s leading kindergarten tout is betting on his Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

In a video on Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ X account, young Mason DeSantis went with the road warriors from Missouri to capsize the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and then defeat the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl next month.

Clearly, Mason is picking the Detroit Lions to lose this Sunday to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Mason believes, regarding the Chiefs, that Mahomes can target running back Isiah Pacheco or tight end Travis Kelce, and in doing so he can overcome Lamar Jackson and the home team in Maryland this weekend.

“You’ve been pretty good on your predictions and maybe people will place their bets accordingly,” the Governor said.

The First Son’s understanding of not just the National Football League, but of football in general and the idiosyncrasies of betting lines, has been a running theme in recent months as the DeSantis family introduced itself to the nation in pursuit of the White House.

DeSantis told a rally crowd in New Hampshire last year that Mason had “been going back and forth with Gov. Chris Sununu about this Patriots-Dolphins game.”

“On the way over here,” DeSantis said, “he grabs my wife’s phone, he knows how to do Siri on the iPhone. He asked Siri, who’s supposed to win the Dolphins versus the Patriots? And Siri said the Dolphins are favored by 9.5 points to which Mason responded: ‘Governor Sununu is going to be really sad when he hears that the Patriots may lose.’”

Mason, who turns 6 in March, is such an avid football fan, that on one occasion he refused to speak to a crowd in Iowa because the Jacksonville Jaguars were playing, in what turned out to be their last game of the 2023 season.

College football also intrigues the Governor’s son, as evidenced by his frustration when Siri proclaimed Florida State’s home game against North Alabama a “toss-up” because there was no betting line on the contest.

Is Mason right about the NFL playoffs? See the video below.