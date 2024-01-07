January 7, 2024
Ahead of season ending loss, Ron DeSantis told Iowans the Jaguars are ‘getting their butts kicked right now’
Ron DeSantis. Image via Never Back Down.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 7, 20242min1

desantis iowa 8
The Governor offered a football take in Iowa.

Ron DeSantis offered AFC South commentary on the campaign trail as the Jacksonville Jaguars played their last game of the season.

During remarks Sunday in Grimes, Iowa, the 2024 presidential candidate said his son Mason was reluctant to speak to the crowd because Jacksonville’s NFL franchise is struggling against the Tennessee Titans.

“He’s not that happy because the Jaguars seem like they’re getting their butts kicked right now,” DeSantis said around halftime, when the Jags were down 21-13.

Mason’s fandom for the Jaguars is well-known to those who follow the DeSantis family’s happenings.

He was on hand for the first half of the win against Los Angeles and the whole loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs last year.

Unhappily for Jacksonville’s and Mason’s sake, the Jaguars could not turn it around, despite having the ball with less than two minutes to go. And so they will watch the playoffs from their couches next week.

One comment

  • Seber Newsome IIII

    January 7, 2024 at 4:03 pm

    Jaguars lose, I am so happy. hey, Jacksonville taxpayers, you still want to spend $1,000,000,000 for the edifice to Shad the Con’s massive EGO????

    Reply

