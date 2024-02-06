Whitney Fox unrolls endorsements from Tampa Bay and across the state

A dozen Democratic leaders have started to rally around Democrat Whitney Fox as she challenges Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

That includes prominent Democrats in the Tampa Bay region looking to prove Pinellas County remains purple.

“I’m honored to have the enthusiastic support of many respected leaders in Pinellas County, and throughout Florida, who believe in my campaign,” said Fox, a Democrat running in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Endorsers include former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; state Sen. Janet Cruz; St. Petersburg City Council member Gina Driscoll; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; former state Rep. Margaret Good; Oldsmar City Council member Steven Graber; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; Oldsmar Mayor Andrew Knapp; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Gulfport City Council member Steve Ray; former state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith; and Gulfport City Council member April Thanos.

Several have experience running congressional races.

“Whitney is a strong advocate who will stand up for Floridians against those that are trying to take away our rights,” said Good, who ran for Congress in 2020 in the nearby Florida’s 16th Congressional District. “She also will do the common-sense work that benefits all of us — make sure we have solid infrastructure to withstand storms and work to curb government spending.”

Edmond holds office now in the county that contains the entirety of Luna’s congressional district.

“As a school board member and parent, the quality of our children’s education is very important to me,” Edmond said. “Having a partner in Congress, like Whitney, is invaluable. As a mother of two girls, she has the passion and commitment to fight for the education and quality of life that our children deserve.”

Driscoll worked with Fox when she served as Communications Director at the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA). Fox left that post to run for Congress.

“While serving on the PSTA Board, I saw firsthand Whitney’s hard work and dedication to helping the people of Pinellas,” Driscoll said. “She will be an asset to the district and work with both sides of the aisle to provide creative solutions to complex problems.”

Johnson said Fox’s experience with that agency made her well-suited for Congress.

“Whitney and I worked together during her time at PSTA,” Johnson said. “Her genuine willingness to listen to different perspectives and her commitment to doing her best to benefit all the people in Pinellas County are what makes her an effective leader. She will make an excellent member of Congress.”

Fox embraced the support.