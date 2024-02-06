February 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Whitney Fox unrolls endorsements from Tampa Bay and across the state
Whitney Fox. Image via Fox campaign.

Jacob OglesFebruary 6, 20245min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Suncoast PBA backs Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis’ ‘sole focus’ is on governing for the next 3 years

Culture WarsHeadlines

‘Right to Rock Act’ rolls through first Senate panel

RTM07218
Many Pinellas County officials rallied around the Democrat.

A dozen Democratic leaders have started to rally around Democrat Whitney Fox as she challenges Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

That includes prominent Democrats in the Tampa Bay region looking to prove Pinellas County remains purple.

“I’m honored to have the enthusiastic support of many respected leaders in Pinellas County, and throughout Florida, who believe in my campaign,” said Fox, a Democrat running in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Endorsers include former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; state Sen. Janet Cruz; St. Petersburg City Council member Gina Driscoll; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; former state Rep. Margaret Good; Oldsmar City Council member Steven Graber; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; Oldsmar Mayor Andrew Knapp; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Gulfport City Council member Steve Ray; former state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith; and Gulfport City Council member April Thanos.

Several have experience running congressional races.

“Whitney is a strong advocate who will stand up for Floridians against those that are trying to take away our rights,” said Good, who ran for Congress in 2020 in the nearby Florida’s 16th Congressional District. “She also will do the common-sense work that benefits all of us — make sure we have solid infrastructure to withstand storms and work to curb government spending.”

Edmond holds office now in the county that contains the entirety of Luna’s congressional district.

“As a school board member and parent, the quality of our children’s education is very important to me,” Edmond said. “Having a partner in Congress, like Whitney, is invaluable. As a mother of two girls, she has the passion and commitment to fight for the education and quality of life that our children deserve.”

Driscoll worked with Fox when she served as Communications Director at the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA). Fox left that post to run for Congress.

“While serving on the PSTA Board, I saw firsthand Whitney’s hard work and dedication to helping the people of Pinellas,” Driscoll said. “She will be an asset to the district and work with both sides of the aisle to provide creative solutions to complex problems.”

Johnson said Fox’s experience with that agency made her well-suited for Congress.

“Whitney and I worked together during her time at PSTA,” Johnson said. “Her genuine willingness to listen to different perspectives and her commitment to doing her best to benefit all the people in Pinellas County are what makes her an effective leader. She will make an excellent member of Congress.”

Fox embraced the support.

“These leaders have seen my work in the community and trust me to tackle the real issues facing the district — like the rising cost of living, protecting social security and Medicare and fighting for our reproductive freedoms,” she said. “I look forward to all we will accomplish together.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate committee OKs Ron DeSantis picks for Florida Poly board

nextBills dead or dying as House ends most subcommittee meetings

One comment

  • rbruce

    February 6, 2024 at 11:46 am

    What rights are being taken away? Mrs. Fox is complaining about inflation and affordability. Both are products of the Democratic Party’s policies. Her main advocacy is for more taxpayer’s money on the money pit of underused Gov’t transportation. She wants to oppose proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare. No such cuts are being proposed. What exactly is she opposing? She wants clean energy. Will she support construction of nuclear power plants?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories