Pregnancy, parenting info soon coming to a tax-supported website near you

Look for a state supported online pregnancy and parenting resource hub no later than Jan. 1, 2025, under a new law that takes effect July 1.

The legislation (HB 415), sponsored by Clearwater Republican Rep. Benny Jacques, also includes a one-time $466,200 appropriation to cover the cost of for the state to contract with a third party to develop the website.

While the money is appropriated to the Department of Health (DOH), the law requires the agency to collaborate with the Department of Children and Families and the Agency for Health Care Administration to work collectively on the development of the website.

The website must include, at a minimum, information on resources related to: educational materials on pregnancy and parenting; maternal health services; prenatal and postnatal services; educational and mentorship programs for fathers; social services; financial assistance; and adoption services.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the measure Friday.

The legislation passed along nearly partisan lines. The Senate vote was 27-12, with Republican Sen. Corey Simon not voting. The House also passed the measure along a near partisan 88-33 vote, with Jacksonville Democrat Rep. Kimberly Daniels voting for the bill.

During House and Senate floor debate, Democrats pressed the bill sponsors as to whether information about abortion access would be included on the state website. Amendments were offered to require information about abortion to be included but were shot down.

Senate bill sponsor and Republican Sen. Erin Grall said information about state funded services would be made available on the website. Abortions aren’t tax supported in Florida so information on abortions won’t be available. Information about so-called crisis pregnancy centers will be made available on the website, Grall said.

Senate Democratic leader Lauren Book asked Grall whether she was worried that the new website won’t provide people with what she called a “full picture.”

News reports show lax regulation of the pregnancy crisis centers.

The crisis pregnancy centers were established under Gov. Jeb Bush in 2005. The Florida Pregnancy Care Network is contracted to oversee the centers. Tampa OB-GYN Rufus S. Armstrong, who led a failed anti-abortion campaign in 2012 is one of the founders of the Pregnancy Care Network.

“I’m confident that the resources that the state provides to families and makes available will be accessible through this website,” Grall said.

Sen. Tina Polsky said DOH already had on its website links to 19 resources for pregnancy, nutrition programs prenatal health care and safe havens for newborns where parents can safety leave infants without fear of prosecution.

“Why do we need another website?” Polsky asked, noting that “pretty much anything you could ask for if you were pregnant is right there.”

“I too have been to the DOH website,” Grall said. “It is a very difficult to use website. it’s not up to date with all the programs we currently provide. It’s not directed toward women and families expecting children either.”