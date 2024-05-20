11 current, former elected Miami-Dade officials endorse Daniella Levine Cava for re-election

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is adding 11 more current and former elected officials to her list of re-election supporters.

The new haul, which includes three School Board members, brings the total number of local leaders openly backing her this cycle to 143, her campaign said.

“I am deeply honored to receive the support of these esteemed leaders from across our county,” she said in a statement. “Their support and collaboration allow us to best serve the people of Miami-Dade County with vision and integrity, while delivering results for all.”

Levine Cava’s new endorsers include:

— Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Báez-Geller, who is running for Congress.

— Miami-Dade School Board member Steve Gallon.

— Miami-Dade School Board member Luisa Santos.

— Florida City Commissioner Eugene Berry.

— Bay Harbor Islands Council member Molly Diallo.

— North Miami Beach Commissioner Phyllis Smith.

— Former Miami Beach Rep. Elaine Bloom.

— Former Surfside Mayor Daniel Dietch.

— Former Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

— Former Coral Gables Mayor Don Slesnick.

— Former Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman.

Santos, who made history in 2020 as the youngest person ever elected to the Miami-Dade School Board, called Levine Cava “a tireless advocate for teachers, students, families, and our public education system.”

“She’s proven her ability to be an effective and dedicated leader who always puts our residents first,” she said in a statement. “I know she will continue to champion education and support our communities in her second term.”

Berry said in a statement that he endorses Levine Cava “wholeheartedly, confident in her leadership that will benefit us all in the years to come.”

“(She) serves with integrity and a dedication to ensure that no community is left behind and that local elected officials are empowered and listened to,” he said.

Weisman said she “proudly” endorses Levine Cava for another term.

“Mayor Daniella consistently seeks input from residents, stakeholders, and municipalities to make informed decisions and deliver results for our community,” she said in a statement. “Her accessibility and commitment to transparency (create) trust and collaboration, ensuring everyone’s voice is heard and represented.”

Levine Cava, a Democrat, faces six challengers. Four are Republican: Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, ex-Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger, social media influencer Alex Otaola and actor Carlos Garín.

Democrat Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero and no-party candidate Eddy Rojas are also running.

The race is technically nonpartisan, meaning all seven candidates will compete in the Aug. 20 Primary. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will square off in the Nov. 5 General Election.