‘A staunch advocate’: Latino Victory Fund endorses Lucia Báez-Geller for Congress

Miami-Dade County School Board member Lucia Báez-Geller’s campaign for Congress just got an endorsement from a national organization dedicated to building Latino representation in politics.

Latino Victory Fund added itself to Báez-Galler’s list of supporters, citing her work in public school education and its belief that she will work in Washington to improve the lives of Florida residents.

“Latino Victory Fund is proud to support Lucia Báez-Geller for Congress and looks forward to seeing her increase the Latina bench in the U.S. House,” Latino Victory Fund President and CEO Sindy Benavides said in a statement. We need more educators in Congress who understand the value of an education, especially for underserved communities, and who know there’s an urgency to protect our democracy in these challenging times.

“Lucia has been a staunch advocate as an educator. Her priority policies will strengthen her community and ensure Latinos and all Floridians in her district have the opportunity to live the American Dream. In Congress, Lucia will fight to pass economic policies to help working families achieve financial stability, and support policies that protect democracy, fight voter suppression, and protect the environment, all key issues for Floridians.”

Latino Victory Fund joins several local and state policymakers, the political donation arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Elect Democratic Women and EMILY’s List, a Washington-based organization focused on electing Democratic women who support abortion rights, in endorsing Báez-Geller’s campaign.

Báez-Geller, a Democrat, is running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. In a statement Wednesday, Báez-Geller called her latest endorsement “an incredible honor” for her campaign.

“It signals the powerful momentum behind our movement, one that is amplifying the voices and priorities of our diverse community,” she said.

“Our district is over 70% Hispanic and this endorsement underscores the unity we are forging across communities. It’s a testament to our commitment to building a strong coalition that represents all constituents. Together, we’re poised to bring about positive change and create a brighter future for South Florida.”

Báez-Geller will face at least one Primary opponent in former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, who raised $314,000 in just five weeks last quarter. Báez-Geller raised $139,000.

Both trailed Salazar, who collected $474,000 in the first three months of 2024 to lead two Primary challengers — Royland Lara and Frank Polo — who reported no first-quarter campaign finance activity.

CD 27 covers a large portion of Miami-Dade County, including the municipalities of Miami, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, North Bay Village, South Miami, West Miami and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Coral Terrace, Fisher Island, Glenvar Heights, Kendall, Olympia Heights, Richmond Heights, Sunset, The Crossings, Three Lakes, Westchester and Westwood Lakes.

Analyses of CD 27, as redrawn by the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration, show it is now safer than before for Republicans but still the most closely divided congressional district in Florida.

It’s also 74% Hispanic, the highest percentage for the voting age population anywhere in the state.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.