‘A record of fighting for South Florida families’: Shevrin Jones endorses Lucia Báez-Geller for Congress

Add Miami Gardens state Sen. Shevrin Jones to the list of elected Miami-Dade County leaders backing Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Báez-Geller’s campaign for Congress.

Jones, a former public school teacher and 12-year lawmaker, has endorsed Báez-Geller, a fellow Democrat, in her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

“As a Miami-Dade County School Board member, Lucia Báez-Geller has fought against right-wing extremism and has been a champion for our students and their families,” Jones said in a statement. “It is time we sent someone with a record of fighting for South Florida families to Congress.”

The nod from Jones, who in October endorsed former Democratic state Rep. Joe Geller (no relation) to succeed Báez-Geller on the School Board, joined several others Báez-Geller received since she launched her campaign in November.

Homestead state Rep. Kevin Chambliss, Miami state Rep. Ashley Gantt, Palmetto Bay Council member Steve Cody, former U.S. Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, and former Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo — all Democrats — have also endorsed her.

So has EMILY’s List, a Washington-based organization dedicated to electing Democratic women who support abortion rights.

Báez-Geller said in a statement that she is honored to welcome Jones to her “growing team” of supporters.

“Senator Jones has served South Florida with distinction, and I am thrilled to have the support of such an effective public servant,” she said. “We know what is at stake in this election and our campaign is building the grassroots movement needed to win the Democratic primary and defeat María Elvira Salazar in November.”

She’ll face at least one Primary opponent in former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, who on Tuesday announced that his campaign raised $300,000 in the first quarter of 2024. Official fundraising numbers are due to the Federal Election Commission April 15.

Salazar, meanwhile, faces Republican Primary challengers Frank Polo and Royland Lara.

CD 27 covers Miami, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Key Biscayne, Pinecrest, North Bay Village, South Miami, West Miami and several unincorporated Miami-Dade County neighborhoods.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election Nov. 5.