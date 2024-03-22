Lucia Báez-Geller campaign for CD 27 nets nods from Kevin Chambliss, Steve Cody

Democratic Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Báez-Geller’s bid for Congress in Washington has the backing of Homestead Democratic state Rep. Kevin Chambliss and Palmetto Bay Council member Steve Cody.

They join four current and former elected Democratic leaders supporting Báez-Geller’s campaign to supplant Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

Chambliss said in a statement that CD 27 “desperately needs a Representative who will leave partisan politics aside, and work to bring results for our constituents.”

“I believe that person is Lucia Báez-Geller,” he said. “She is battle-tested, and has fought extremists that have tried to divide us. She has what it takes to defeat María Elvira Salazar in November.”

Cody said in a statement that Báez-Geller will bring “real representation” to the district.

“We are tired of politicians who continuously vote against us to play partisan games in Washington,” he said. “When Lucia Báez-Geller told me she was running for Congress, I immediately knew María Elvira Salazar was in trouble.”

Báez-Geller said she is “proud of the strong coalition” her campaign is building “to ensure victory in November.” Other endorsers of her campaign include Miami state Rep. Ashley Gantt, former U.S. Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, and former Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo, who unsuccessfully challenged Salazar in 2022 and is now running for Miami-Dade Clerk.

Mucarsel-Powell is now running to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Báez-Geller said Salazar “has failed Miami-Dade” and that residents are disappointed at the “dishonest and mediocre” job she’s done over the past four years in Congress.

“I am running for Congress because our district deserves a Representative who will work every day to get things done for our community by lowering costs, bringing good paying jobs, and protecting our rights and freedoms,” she said in a statement. “I’m proud our campaign continues to gain momentum and rally the support of FL-27 leaders.”

Báez-Geller will face at least one Primary opponent: Mike Davey, a Republican-turned-Democrat and former Key Biscayne Mayor who works as an employment lawyer.

Republicans Frank Polo and Lara Royland are also running.

CD 27 covers Miami, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Key Biscayne, Pinecrest, North Bay Village, South Miami, West Miami and several unincorporated neighborhoods.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.