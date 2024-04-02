April 2, 2024
‘Incredible support’: Mike Davey campaign for CD 27 reports $300K raised in Q1

Jesse SchecknerApril 2, 20243min0

Mike Davey
Official campaign finance reports are due April 15.

Former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey’s campaign for Florida’s 27th Congressional District is reporting that it raised $300,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

Of that, he had more than $286,000 on hand as of Tuesday — 13 days before candidates must turn in their official campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission.

Davey’s campaign reported in late February that he amassed over $100,000 in his first 72 hours running for the CD 27 seat, currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar. He attributes the subsequent haul, over roughly five weeks, to “incredible support” from the community.

“It is clear that South Florida is ready for a solutions-driven leader focused on solving problems and putting people, not politics, first,” he said in a statement. “While extreme politicians like María Elvira Salazar attack our rights and sow chaos and dysfunction, I’m running for Congress to protect our freedoms and ensure everyone has the opportunity to get ahead.”

Davey, a Democrat, will face at least one Primary opponent: Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Báez-Geller.

Salazar, meanwhile, faces Republican Primary challengers Frank Polo and Royland Lara.

As of Dec. 31, Salazar held $1.3 million toward her re-election bid, including $267,000 she raised last quarter.

Baez-Geller, meanwhile, raised $102,500 between when she announced her candidacy on Nov. 9 and New Year’s Eve.

CD 27 covers Miami, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Key Biscayne, Pinecrest, North Bay Village, South Miami, West Miami and several unincorporated Miami-Dade County neighborhoods.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election Nov. 5.

