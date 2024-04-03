April 3, 2024
Hillary Cassel, Spencer Roach to speak at FGCU forum on insurance reform
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/30/21-Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, left, during the House Judiciary Committee meeting, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

The lawmakers sponsored a bipartisan universal wind coverage bill together.

Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach will pitch an insurance reform proposal to the public in Lee County.

Cassel, a Boynton Beach Democrat, and Roach, a North Fort Myers Republican, continue to work on a “universal wind coverage” proposal. While the measure wasn’t taken up this year by the Legislature, the lawmakers hope to rally support in a region still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

“Skyrocketing property insurance premiums are driving people out of their homes and out of Florida — I have the solution that will lower your rates and ensure your claims are paid,” Roach posted on X.

The forum at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) came together after the Legislature in 2023 required state universities to organize and host public policy events, part of a push for more ideological diversity among speakers on campuses.

In doing so, legislation passed by lawmakers requires the creation at each university of an Office of Public Policy Events that must host four forums or rebates each year.

This event, promoted as “Crossing the Political Divide,” will discuss how the conservative and progressive together rallied behind HB 1213. That’s legislation actually picking up from a proposal originally promoted by former Rep. Don Crane, a St. Petersburg Republican, in 2006.

As filed this year, the legislation would have allowed Citizens Property Insurance to cover anybody instead of serving as Florida’s insurer of last resort.

Roach said Texas has had nearly identical requirements and offerings in place since 1971, and California has had similar requirements regarding earthquake coverage since 1996.

Ultimately, the legislation didn’t find a sponsor in the Senate during the 2024 Legislative Session, but Roach and Cassel intend to file the piece next year as well.

A reception will take place at FGCU’s Cohen Student Union at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. The program begins at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

