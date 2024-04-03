Chad Klitzman campaign for SD 35 reports 7 new endorsements, $90K raised in Q1

Chad Klitzman’s bid to represent Broward County in the Senate now has the backing of two more advocacy groups, five more current and former elected officials — and an additional $90,000 in cash, his campaign reports.

Klitzman’s campaign said he’s raised nearly $300,000 between his campaign account and political committee, Future of Broward Inc., since he entered the Senate District 35 race in late October. That includes at least $100,000 in self-loans.

He also welcomed new endorsements from Boynton Beach Democratic Sen. Lori Berman, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy, Hollywood Commissioner Caryl Shuham, Cooper City Commissioner Jeremy Katzman and former Rep. Fred Lippman.

LGBTQ Victory Fund and Broward Allied Medical PAC, the political committee affiliated with the Broward County Medical Association, are also supporting him.

In a statement, Berman called Klitzman “exactly who we need fighting for Floridians in the Senate.”

“At this critical juncture in our state’s history, I have no doubt Chad will stand up for women, for seniors and for the people of Broward,” she said. “(He) will work hard to deliver results that make life in the Sunshine State more affordable and inclusive.”

The new endorsements joined others Klitzman has welcomed in recent months, including nods from Boca Raton Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky, Davie Democratic Rep. Mike Gottlieb, Broward School Board member Lori Alhadeff, South Broward Drainage District Commissioner Robert Goggin IV and several former officeholders.

“I am thrilled that our campaign continues to pick up steam,” Klitzman said in a statement Wednesday. “Our incredible fundraising and new endorsement prove that we are building the momentum needed to succeed in August.”

Klitzman, who fell just 607 votes shy of winning a 2020 bid for Broward Supervisor of Elections, is a lawyer and screenwriter who interned at the White House during Barack Obama’s presidency and in Congress. He also served twice in appointed roles with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

He is one of three Democrats competing to succeed term-limited Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book. His opponents include former Broward Mayor Barabara Sharief, who lost to Book in 2022, and Rodney Jacobs, who leads a city-created police watchdog group in Miami.

Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Vinny Parlatore is the only Republican in the race.

SD 35, a heavily Democratic-leaning district in Broward that stretches westward into Alligator Alley and includes Cooper City, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Southwest Ranches and parts of Davie and Hollywood.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.