Lucia Báez-Geller campaign for CD 27 reports $142K haul in Q1, new PAC endorsement

A Congressional Hispanic Caucus-affiliated political action committee is backing Democratic Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Báez-Geller’s bid for the U.S. House, as her campaign reports an additional $142,000 in first-quarter fundraising.

CHC BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, is throwing its support behind Báez-Geller in her attempt to unseat two-term Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

The PAC’s Chair, Linda Sánchez, said in a statement that Báez-Geller would bring to Congress “a powerful voice that champions the dreams and aspirations of all Americans, regardless of background.”

“As the daughter of a Cuban father, who escaped communism for a better life in America, and a Colombian mother, who came to America to build a better future, Lucia epitomizes the spirit of opportunity and determination. As a mother, wife, and dedicated educator for fifteen years, Lucia understands the value of hard work and the importance of inclusive representation,” she said.

“Lucia Báez Geller is not just running for Congress; she’s running for every person who has ever dared to dream of a brighter future. Let’s rally behind her and pave the way for a Congress that truly reflects the diversity and strength of our great nation.”

The CHC BOLD PAC endorsement comes one day after Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones, who has been appearing at events as a surrogate for President Joe Biden, announced his support of Báez-Geller’s campaign.

The endorsement adds to other nods she’s received since launching her campaign in November, including Homestead state Rep. Kevin Chambliss, Miami state Rep. Ashley Gantt, Palmetto Bay Council members Steve Cody and Marsha Matson, Pinecrest Council member Katie Abbott, former U.S. Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, and former Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

EMILY’s List, a Washington-based organization dedicated to electing Democratic women who support abortion rights, and Elect Democratic Women have also endorsed her.

Báez-Geller said in a statement that the CHC BOLD PAC endorsement is “a testament to the resilience of our shared Hispanic heritage.”

“My father’s escape from the grip of communism in Cuba in the 1980s is a poignant reminder of the resilience and hope that define our community,” she said.

“This endorsement reaffirms our shared commitment to amplifying the diverse voices within our district, where an impressive 73% identify as Hispanic, and forges a path to prosperity and equality for all. I look forward to working with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to create a brighter future for South Florida.”

Báez-Geller’s Campaign Manager, Rafiq Rao-Ruiz, told Florida Politics this week that her campaign has now amassed $244,000 since November, including $142,000 in the first quarter of 2024. More than 765 people have donated to the campaign, he said. The average donation was $245.

“Lucia has been out in every corner of the district meeting voters and listening to what matters most to them. The community is rallying behind our vision, and we’re energized to champion the voices of all constituents and enact meaningful change in our community, by making housing more affordable and supporting working families,” he said in an email.

“As anti-choice extremists try to pass an abortion ban, Lucia is hearing from women across the district that worry about their futures. As a mother of a young daughter, Lucia shares those fears and will be the strongest advocate for women’s rights in Washington.”

Báez-Geller will face at least one Primary opponent in former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, who on Tuesday announced that his campaign raised $300,000 in the first quarter of 2024. Official fundraising numbers are due to the Federal Election Commission April 15.

Salazar, meanwhile, faces Republican Primary challengers Frank Polo and Royland Lara.

CD 27 covers Miami, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Key Biscayne, Pinecrest, North Bay Village, South Miami, West Miami and several unincorporated Miami-Dade County neighborhoods.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election Nov. 5.