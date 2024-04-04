Ron DeSantis predicts Florida voters will reject ‘radical’ ballot measures to protect abortion rights, legalize recreational weed

Florida’s Governor is sounding off about “radical” citizens initiatives approved for the ballot by the Supreme Court he selected.
Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t holding back when it comes to initiatives that would legalize adult-use cannabis and would enshrine reproductive rights, repealing an abortion law that will ban the procedure after six weeks of gestation that takes effect next month.
“Once voters figure out how radical both of those are, they’re going to fail. They are very, very extreme,” DeSantis said in Davie.
Regarding the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana citizen initiative, which could expand the current retail model beyond medical necessity and allow visitors to the state and residents without qualifying conditions access to the product, the Governor offered blunt criticisms, suggesting voters would smoke out the allegedly misleading language on November’s ballot.
“Look at the weed one. For example, the weed one is not just decriminalized, it’s basically a license to have it anywhere you want. So no time, place and manner restrictions,” DeSantis contended, again misrepresenting the language in the citizens’ initiative. The Legislature would be permitted to enact laws consistent with the amendment, according to the language of the proposal.
As he has before, the Governor warned that increased access to the herb via Amendment 3 would cause Florida to “start to smell like marijuana in our cities and towns” and “reduce the quality of life.”
“Do we want to have more marijuana in our communities?”
If passed, people could hold three ounces of flower and up to five grams of concentrate.
Regarding the Floridians Protecting Freedom push to enshrine adult reproductive rights in the Constitution by prohibiting any law limiting the ability to obtain an abortion before fetal viability or in the case of maternal health necessity (Amendment 4 on the ballot), the Governor likewise cast aspersions on the “California abortion” measure.
Even in the wake of the state’s Heartbeat Protection Act being signed last year, as a presidential candidate, DeSantis suggested that when it came to state abortion laws, different strokes moved the world for “liberal” states like New Hampshire. But he doesn’t think Florida voters will in the end move to strike statist control of reproductive rights or cannabis consumption.
“I think Florida voters over the past, you know, four or five cycles have developed a skepticism on the amendments generally because they’re always written in ways that are confusing, you don’t necessarily know what the intent is going to be. So I think that there’s a certain segment of voters, they default, just vote no on these things because they know that these things, these things cost tens of millions of dollars to get on,” DeSantis said.
“So somebody is paying for that and somebody is going to benefit from that,” added DeSantis, who raised more than $81 million in surplus campaign funds in 2022 that got transferred to a federal super PAC the following year, which ended up spending $168 million on a campaign that competed in one state and won zero of its 99 counties.
Ocean Joe
April 4, 2024 at 11:48 am
They will both pass easily, notwithstanding the fascist blatherings of Desantis and Moody.
MH/Duuuval
April 4, 2024 at 12:09 pm
Maybe, but more likely there will be a massive voter suppression campaign amped up by MAGAs like Cord Byrd, Secretary of State, who is a QAnon adherent. Remember Katharine Harris in 2000? I am not optimistic — though I always vote.
Ocean Joe
April 4, 2024 at 12:55 pm
Even the yahoo Magas and the carpetbagging Villagers like to smoke, and on abortion women are women first.
As for other matters on the ballot it’s still a red state and yes we’ll get saddled with medicare Rick again.
Dont Say FLAq
April 4, 2024 at 11:52 am
If Rhonda predicts that, why did he pay Assley to try and keep them off the ballot?
LOL @ Rhonda. Your slip is showing. AGAIN. Will you ever learn?
Rhonda will never learn. Not unless balls and other guys are involved, just like those Ivy League college days that still carry such guilt for Rhonda that he lashes out constantly at people who accept who they are and accept life for what it is.
Dont Say FLA says Vote Early
April 4, 2024 at 11:57 am
And everybody remember to vote early, ’cause all the city and suburb precincts that might lean positive on these votes will be clogged AF come election day. 4+ hour waits even if you never waited 10 minutes before. I guarantee it.
Don’t nobody claim you was surprised by the enormous line on voting day. Only the Jesus-y voting locations will have their usual short waits.
City or near-city and definitely near-college locations will have the common multi-hour waits brought to voters by G0P Secretaries of States whenever they think some lefty thing might get voted for if it were left to the voters.
The lines are manufactured via “precinct consolidation” and unless your precinct relocates (for the day, or forever) you don’t have to be told about the giant line created by OPP voters voting, special one day only, where you vote.
Phil Morton
April 4, 2024 at 12:09 pm
I predict both will pass with well over 70% of the vote. As for Ron DeSantis- It ain’t 2022 anymore and Chain Gang Charlie is not on the ballot.
ScienceBLVR
April 4, 2024 at 12:12 pm
Take it from a teacher, people really are smarter than DeSantis and others of his ilk give them credit for.
They simply choose to ignore inconvenient truths at times.. if Floridians supported voting rights for those with criminal records, they will surely support women rights and access to a wondrous plant.
In and Out Burgers
April 4, 2024 at 12:14 pm
What is the GOP obsession with wanted things going into people’s bodies and unwanted things going out of people’s bodies?
Dear GOP. My body is mine. My body is not your body. You may not grab my body. Not physically. Not figuratively.
When did the party of Nothing Burgers become the party of In and Out Burgers? And why? Why?
Michael K
April 4, 2024 at 1:22 pm
“I think Florida voters over the past, you know, four or five cycles have developed a skepticism on the amendments generally because they’re always written in ways that are confusing, you don’t necessarily know what the intent is going to be. So I think that there’s a certain segment of voters, they default, just vote no on these things because they know that these things, these things cost tens of millions of dollars to get on,” DeSantis said.
Besides his poor grammar: no, Rhonda. You and your Republican authoritarian lackeys consistently ignore the will of the people. Nobody wants the new confederacy that Ron is peddling.
Both measures will easily pass the 60% threshold.