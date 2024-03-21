Shevrin Jones to tout Joe Biden-Kamala Harris successes in Milwaukee Democrats event keynote

Miami Gardens Sen. Shevrin Jones is traveling to the Badger State this weekend on official Joe Biden–Kamala Harris campaign business.

He’ll deliver a keynote speech Sunday at the annual Democratic Party of Milwaukee Country Dinner, where he’ll tout President Biden and Vice President Harris’ first-term accomplishments and emphasize party unity ahead of the election.

“My main objective going there is to amplify the successes of the President, the message that we need to re-elect him and sound the alarm that Donald Trump is not fit to walk even an inch toward the White House,” Jones told Florida Politics on Thursday. “The issues we’re dealing with in America now are real. This is not a reality show.”

A Biden-Harris campaign surrogate and member of the President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs, Jones plans to discuss how Biden “brought back the soul of this nation” through less polarizing leadership after Trump.

He’ll also commemorate the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and talk about progress under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in late 2021.

“The Biden-Harris administration wants to make clear that there’s more support for the President that’s outside of (historically blue) states and convey the message that we are unified, whether you’re from Florida, Texas, California or Wisconsin,” he said. “I’m honored, as a boy from Carol City, Florida, to be able to speak on the President’s behalf about the unification we’re trying to show is happening across the country.”

While Jones braves 36-degree weather Sunday, the Florida Democratic Party will hold a press conference Sunday near his home city to celebrate the ACA. Florida leads the U.S. in ACA enrollment with more than 4.2 million Floridians signed up for coverage.

The Democratic Party of Milwaukee County Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center.

The Florida Democratic Party presser, which Chair Nikki Fried will lead, is in Miami and begins at 10:30 a.m.