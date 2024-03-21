Linda Chaney backs ‘trusted conservative’ Vince Nowicki for Pinellas County Commission

Rep. Linda Chaney is backing Vince Nowicki for Pinellas County Commission, noting that he is a “trusted conservative.”

“He will listen and carry out the will of the people. He will be our champion to rollback taxes, stand-up for term limits, and work to stop wasteful government spending of our hard-earned dollars,” she said.

Nowicki, a Republican, is running for the District 3 seat currently held by Democrat Charlie Justice, who is seeking re-election.

“Rep. Chaney has proven herself to be a conservative champion for our beach community and Pinellas County in the Florida House of Representatives. I am honored to have her endorsement as I take on Commissioner Justice and seek to flip this important seat,” Nowicki said of the endorsement.

Nowicki briefly ran for St. Pete Mayor in 2021, but withdrew from the race. The conservative activist is perhaps best known for his efforts to hold local elected officials accountable. His personal investigation into former St. Pete City Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman led to her resignation in September. Nowicki hired a private investigator, who uncovered Wheeler-Bowman was residing outside her district.

He also filed an unsuccessful ethics complaint against Mayor Ken Welch over his appointment of James Corbett as City Development Administrator.

Nowicki said he has also filed a complaint with the IRS against Allendale United Methodist Church, a congregation led by progressive activist Andy Oliver, arguing the church is involved in political campaigns and political fundraising, which would make it ineligible for tax exemption as a religious institution.

Nowicki has raised more than $42,000 for his bid for Pinellas County Commission, a little less than twice what Justice has raised. Though it is worth noting that Justice entered the race later than Nowicki and has therefore not been raising funds for as long.

Chaney’s endorsement follows a pair of nods from Pinellas County beach leaders, including Redington Shores Mayor Lisa Hendrickson and St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila.

Previous endorsements also include Redington Beach Mayor David Will; Belleair Beach Mayor Dave Gattis; Madeira Beach Mayor Jim Rostek; Treasure Island City Commissioner John Doctor; Gulfport City Council member Christine Brown; Gulfport City Council member Ian O’Hara; Redington Beach City Commissioner Rich Cariello; and former Madeira Beach Mayor John Hendricks.

Nowicki has also secured endorsements from former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker; former St. Pete City Council member Robert Blackmon; School Board member Stephanie Meyer; School Board member Dawn Peters; Rep. Berny Jacques; Largo City Commissioner Curtis Holmes; Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters; and former St. Pete Council member and School Board Member Bill Dudley.