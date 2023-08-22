Conservatives line up to back Vincent Nowicki for Pinellas County Commission

Vincent Nowicki is adding significant support from local GOP leaders in his bid for Pinellas County Commission.

Nowicki, a Republican running for the District 3 seat currently held by Democrat Charlie Justice, nabbed endorsements from several current and former elected officials, business people and former candidates.

Supporters include Pinellas County School Board member Dawn Peters, Largo City Commissioner Curtis Holmes, former Rep. Larry Ahern, former St. Petersburg City Council member and School Board member Bill Dudley, and businesswoman Tammy Vasquez. Like Ahern, Vasquez previously ran for County Commission.

“I wholeheartedly endorse Vince Nowicki for Pinellas County Commission. Vince’s boundless energy is contagious and evident in his commitment to representing the needs and interests of the people of Pinellas County. He is not one to shy away from tackling tough issues head-on and is dedicated to finding innovative solutions that benefit the county as a whole. I encourage all residents to vote Vince,” Peters said.

Added Dudley: “We need young, conservative leaders in Pinellas County. Vince Nowicki has proven himself to be a leader we can trust. I am proud to endorse him for the Pinellas County Commission.”

The endorsements add to several already announced, including Rep. Berny Jacques, School Board member Stephanie Meyer, former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker and former St. Pete City Council member Robert Blackmon.

“I am honored at the traction that this campaign has received in all regions of Pinellas County. Whether it is St. Petersburg, Largo, or Tarpon Springs, our campaign is resonating with the base of the Republican Party. We will be ready to take on the incumbent in November and give the voters of Pinellas County a clear choice,” Nowicki said.

While Nowicki ran for St. Pete Mayor in 2021, the conservative activist is perhaps best known for his efforts to hold local elected officials accountable. His personal investigation into former St. Pete City Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman led to her resignation in September. Nowicki hired a private investigator, who uncovered Wheeler-Bowman was residing outside her district.

He also filed an unsuccessful ethics complaint against Mayor Ken Welch over his appointment of James Corbett as City Development Administrator.

Nowicki said he has also filed a complaint with the IRS against Allendale United Methodist Church, a congregation led by progressive activist Andy Oliver, arguing the church is involved in political campaigns and political fundraising, which would make it ineligible for tax exemption as a religious institution.

The District 3 seat is an at large seat, meaning it is elected countywide. Republicans hold a voter registration advantage of nearly 17,000 voters.

Nowicki briefly ran for Mayor in 2021 and failed to gain traction amid a crowded field of candidates, many with stronger name recognition. He withdrew from the race before the qualifying deadline. A now-closed political committee, Friends of Vince Nowicki, shows he raised $17,200 from March, 2021 until his exit from the race in June of the same year.

Nowicki has not yet reported any contributions for his County Commission bid. Justice has not yet filed for re-election, but is expected to do so.