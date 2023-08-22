Associated Industries of Florida launches Center for Political Strategy, taps new leadership

The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF), “the voice of Florida business,” is launching The Center for Political Strategy, which will serve as a collaborative and comprehensive political effort serving the Sunshine State’s business community.

AIF has tapped Jeremy Sheftel to serve as its new Vice President of Political Affairs.

The Center will work jointly with regional and statewide association partners, corporate leaders and business political groups to further its mission to enhance and escalate the business community’s involvement in the political landscape in Florida.

It will support pro-business candidates, regardless of political affiliation, for election to the Florida Legislature. The AIF announced The Center at its 2023 Annual Conference.

“Over the last year and a half, AIF has led the charge, through important conversations with the business community and strategic meetings with our members, to identify where and how we can do more to recruit and help pro-business candidates succeed to ultimately foster a stronger business economy in the state,” AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis said. “The Center for Political Strategy is the answer.”

Bevis said the “collaborative, full-service effort is unlike anything else currently being done.” He also said it will fill a need “for political leadership within the business community.”

“It’s a strategic, robust, long-term approach — far beyond political giving — that will not only be important to the 2024 election cycle, but will build the groundwork that will help ensure Florida has a pro-business legislature for many decades to come,” Bevis added.

The Center will develop data, intel and strategies to recruit candidates with the ultimate goal of improving the business climate within the halls of the state Capitol. AIF’s latest venture will utilize polling, targeted focus groups, data analysis, candidate interviews, collaborative partnerships and coordination with its affiliated political action committees to reach its goals. In select campaigns, the new Center also envisions some grassroots activity.

Sheftel previously served as the Director of Political Strategy at National Public Affairs, a national political consulting firm. He also previously managed Lou Barletta’s race for Pennsylvania Governor and Ronny Jackson’s successful campaign for Congress in Texas. He previously held positions with Marco Rubio’s U.S. Senate campaign, Adam Putnam’s gubernatorial bid, the Republican National Committee, the Republican Party of Florida and the Georgia GOP.

“I’m excited to join AIF and oversee this extraordinary new initiative. The Center for Political Strategy will truly be unlike anything the business community has done before of this magnitude and with this focus. In the past, support for pro-business candidates has been shown primarily financially, but The Center will take that support to the next level,” Sheftel said.

“Through The Center, AIF and its partners will actively recruit pro-business candidates, with an eye on the future and legislative classes and leaders to come years down the line, and further engage with these candidates through unique data, insights and analysis to ensure their success. Importantly, this statewide effort will prioritize a candidate’s principles over their political affiliation, with a focus on recruiting and supporting both Republicans and Democrats to more effectively improve the legislature’s business climate.”

AIF is also bringing on Frank Terraferma and Steven Schale as consultants for The Center.

Terraferma is a Republican political consultant who served as Director of House Campaigns in Florida for 14 years, including in 2022 when the GOP won its largest majority in the Legislature in the modern era.

Schale is a Democratic political consultant who served as state director for former President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and as a senior advisor to Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

AIF has represented member businesses and supported the principles of prosperity and free enterprise since 1920. The business association was created to foster an economic climate in Florida that promotes growth, development and the welfare of businesses in the state.