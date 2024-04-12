April 12, 2024
Lucia Báez-Geller campaign for Congress adds 5 more South Florida endorsements
Image via Lucia Baez-Geller.

Jesse Scheckner

Lucia Baez-Geller
‘It is time we get serious adults elected to Congress to tackle the real issues and deliver real solutions to our constituents.’

Democratic Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Báez-Geller’s campaign to take the seat in Florida’s 27th Congressional District in November just added five more endorsements.

They came from Pinecrest Council member Katie Abbott, Bay Harbor Islands Council member Molly Diallo, North Miami Council member Scott Galvin, Coconut Grove Village Council member Joseph Brown and former state Rep. Elaine Bloom.

“I am humbled and honored to receive such significant endorsements from esteemed leaders across South Florida,” Báez-Geller said in a statement.

“Their support is a clear indication of the momentum behind our campaign and the growing consensus that our vision for progress resonates deeply within our community. Together, we will work tirelessly to bring positive change to Congress and represent the diverse voices of South Florida effectively.”

Abbott said Báez-Geller has a “proven track record of putting politics aside to focus on what her constituents need.”

“We need a Representative who is voting to bring resources to our district, and who is fighting in Washington for us, not against us,” she said.

Galvin said Báez-Geller will help clean up “the political mess in Washington.”

“It is time we get serious adults elected to Congress to tackle the real issues and deliver real solutions to our constituents,” he said.

The endorsements adds to other nods Baez has received since launching her campaign in November, including Homestead state Rep. Kevin Chambliss, Miami state Rep. Ashley Gantt, Palmetto Bay Council members Steve Cody and Marsha Matson, Pinecrest Council member Katie Abbott, former U.S. Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, and former Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

A Congressional Hispanic Caucus-affiliated PAC, Elect Democratic Women and EMILY’s List, a Washington-based organization dedicated to electing Democratic women who support abortion rights, have also endorsed her.

Báez-Geller is running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in CD 27, which covers Miami, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Key Biscayne, Pinecrest, North Bay Village, South Miami, West Miami and several unincorporated Miami-Dade County neighborhoods.

She’ll face at least one Primary opponent in former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, who on Tuesday announced that his campaign raised $300,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

Salazar, meanwhile, faces Primary challengers Royland Lara and Frank Polo.

Báez-Geller’s campaign reported last week that she raised $142,000 in Q1 and $244,000 since November.

Official fundraising numbers are due to the Federal Election Commission April 15.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

