April 24, 2024
Floridians receive commutation, clemency from Joe Biden

A.G. GancarskiApril 24, 20242min1

biden ap
Both were convicted of drug offenses years ago.

The President of the United States is revisiting criminal cases and offering revised sentencing to two Floridians as part of a larger wave of reconsideration.

President Joe Biden is pardoning Beverly Holcy of Palatka.

Holcy, who will be 60 years old on her next birthday, pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense at the age of 27, per the White House.

“Had Ms. Holcy been sentenced under current law and sentencing practices today, she would have received a significantly lower sentence. Ms. Holcy successfully served her sentence and completed her probation obligations. Since her release, she has been fully employed, volunteers at her church, and assists in various community activities. Coworkers, friends, and neighbors describe her as honest, trustworthy, dependable, reliable, hardworking, and compassionate,” the White House added.

Meanwhile, Miami’s Jophaney Hyppolite got a commutation for what is described as “conspiracy to manufacture and to possess with intent to distribute more than 280 grams cocaine base; distribution and aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine base.”

He was sentenced to life and 10 years of supervised release, but that term was commuted to 360 months, “leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    April 24, 2024 at 10:27 am

    Sleepy Joe must be making room for Trump and his boys for any imprisonments potentially sentenced as a result of their being found guilty AF in the Maga Lardo bathroom dealings of our US Government’s top secret information

    Reply

