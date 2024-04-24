Democrats rip ‘roadblock’ Rick Scott for pushing back against foreign aid package

Florida Democrats aren’t holding back when it comes to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott voting against a $95 billion package of aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.
Despite the nuance in Scott’s “no” vote against what he called “a perfect example of this broken way of doing business that has become the norm in Washington,” the opposition party is painting it as an abrogation of his foreign policy duty, a position led by his likely opponent in November’s Senate race.
“Today is not the first, but the SECOND time this year that Rick Scott has voted against aiding our Democratic allies in Israel and Ukraine to further the interests of Putin and China,” said Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.
“Floridians are tired of the extremism and the dysfunction in Washington — and by refusing to support our allies fighting to protect democracy, Rick Scott has proven once again that he is the prime example of that dysfunction. Rick Scott is a threat to our national security and our country, and Floridians are ready to hold him accountable for his extremist stances.”
Whether Floridians are ready to hold Scott “accountable” is an open question, given a recent Florida Atlantic University poll of the hypothetical General Election battle shows Scott up 15 points over Mucarsel-Powell, a former House member.
That said, the Florida Democratic Party’s spokesperson offered a pared-down version of the same talking points Tuesday night.
“Self-serving Rick Scott has again put American’s security at risk just to score political points. By putting politics over national security, Scott is playing right into the hands of America’s adversaries and voters will hold him accountable in November.”
Scott’s objections, as stated on the Senate floor, were rooted in the bill’s inability to be amended and its bundling of a Ukraine poison pill among issues he supports.
“If given the opportunity to vote on these issues independently, as the House did, I would vote to support aid for Israel with strong safeguards, as I have in the Senate multiple times — all of which have been blocked by Democrats prior to this vote,” Scott said Tuesday.
“I would vote to ban TikTok unless we see a total divestment from it by entities controlled by Communist China. I would vote to sanction the evil regime in Iran. I would vote to support aid for Taiwan so it can fend off threats of invasion by Communist China. And I would vote for the REPO Act, which allows for the confiscation of Russian assets and I am proud to cosponsor, while opposing the fact that this bill allows President (Joe) Biden to send billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars in unaccountable aid to Ukraine, including billions to pay the salaries of Ukrainian politicians.”
The Senator seemed to anticipate his opposition weaponizing the vote.
“While some politicians will claim that the bill before the Senate today is some magic bullet that will restore order and protect democracy across the world, we know that’s a lie,” Scott added.
“Most bills have some good policy, this one is no different. However, I cannot bring myself to look the other way and vote for policies that will in many ways prolong the suffering that Biden’s weakness and appeasement have caused for Americans and our friends and allies around the world every day.”
___
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
6 comments
MH/Duuuval
April 24, 2024 at 9:04 am
So, based upon his own parsing, Rick is a Putin supporter.
He says he supports the REPO proposal, which will take how long to be effected?
Impeach Biden
April 24, 2024 at 9:20 am
Putin invaded Ukraine while Biden was President. Don’t forget that. Hamas invaded Israel while Biden was President. Don’t forget that one either. Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel while Biden was the President as well..Very early in the Trump Presidency he dropped a MOAB into the mountains of Afghanistan. The message was, “don’t mess with the US”, and they didn’t. See the difference?
Dont Say FLA
April 24, 2024 at 9:27 am
Rick was against “unaccountable aid” to Ukraine which could be used, in part, to pay the salaries of politicians.
Okay, Rick. Sure. So. What was the specific accounting for the Isreal aid Rick says he would have supported if the funding requests were voted on independently from each other? Do tell, Rick! Do tell.
Tell us about ALL the details in Mike Johnson’s Israel aid package that were absent from Mike Johnson’s Ukraine aid package. What was missing from the Ukraine package that was present in the Israel package? DO TELL!
Here i will getcha started, Rick. This info is from house daught gov’s page logoed as “House Appropriations Republican”
The Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024
The bill totals $26.38 billion to support Israel in its effort to defend itself against Iran and its proxies, and to reimburse U.S. military operations in response to recent attacks.
$4 billion to replenish Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defense systems.
$1.2 billion for the Iron Beam defense system to counter short-range rockets and mortar threats.
$3.5 billion for the procurement of advanced weapons systems, defense articles, and defense services through the Foreign Military Financing Program.
$1 billion to enhance the production and development of artillery and critical munitions.
$4.4 billion to replenish defense articles and defense services provided to Israel.
$2.4 billion for current U.S. military operations in the region in response to recent attacks.
Provides additional flexibility for transfers of defense articles to Israel from U.S. stockpiles held abroad.
Prohibits funds to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
The Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024
The bill totals $60.84 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine and assist our regional partners as they counter Russia, $23.2 billion of which will be used for replenishment of U.S. weapons, stocks, and facilities.
$23.2 billion to replenish defense articles and defense services provided to Ukraine.
$11.3 billion for current U.S. military operations in the region.
$13.8 billion for the procurement of advanced weapons systems, defense articles, and defense services.
$26 million to continue oversight and accountability of aid and equipment provided to Ukraine.
Bolsters oversight through in-person monitoring requirements.
Requires partners and allies to pay their fair share through cost-matching requirements.
Mandates agreement on repayment for economic support by the government of Ukraine.
Increases the fiscal limits on several Presidential drawdown authorities.
Okay, Rick. There it is. Now tell us what was good about aid to Israel but bad about aid to Ukraine. Please. I cannot wait to hear whatever the big problem was that had Rick Scott cast a safely ineffective “no” vote to proclaim distaste for Ukraine portion of the Senate’s aid package.
Where’s the thing Rick alleged about Ukraine aid paying Ukrainian politicians? Is that the oversight requirement? Rick says the problem is unaccountability for the Ukraine funds, but also seemingly complains about the accountability requirement of Ukraine hiring (and paying) oversight personnel to account for how the funds are used.
Rick. C’mon, man. Enought with the malarkey.
Maybe R Jones
April 24, 2024 at 9:36 am
Somebody has been working the google machine and cutting and pasting.
Dont Say FLA
April 24, 2024 at 9:39 am
OH my goodness. That’s right. Yes. Somebody “did their own research” and then put it here for people frequently told to do their own research yet never actually do, assuming the person telling them to “do your own research” would never suggest that if they were lying, so it must be true.
Does that mean Rick is being forthright and honest?
F-ck no.
Dont Say FLA
April 24, 2024 at 9:42 am
Also just to be clear, that info was copy pasted, not cut and pasted. The info is still on House daught Gov for anyone and everyone to read directly if they so choose.
If i had cut and pasted the info, it would be gone from House daught Gov.
The more you know. Starzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz