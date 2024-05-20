Paul Renner endorses Sam Greco as HD 19 successor

Republican Sam Greco picked up an endorsement from the man he hopes to replace in Northeast Florida’s House District 19.

“I am proud to endorse Sam Greco in his campaign to succeed me in House District 19,” House Speaker Paul Renner said in a news release.

“Sam’s time as a Naval Officer, commitment to public service, and steadfast support for our shared conservative values makes him the right choice to represent the district. Sam has the vision and determination to deliver real solutions for the people of HD 19, and I have no doubt that Sam will be an outstanding Representative for our community here in Northeast Florida.”

Greco said, “I am incredibly honored to receive the endorsement of House Speaker Paul Renner. Speaker Renner is responsible for passing the most consequential conservative agenda in Florida’s history and every Floridian is better off because of his leadership.

“His dedication to public service and our conservative principles has been an inspiration to me and so many others. I am committed to upholding these values and continuing his incredible work of delivering for the people of our district and state.”

Greco, a Navy JAG Officer, is one of four Republicans running for the seat, which covers Flagler and part of St. Johns counties. He faces Darryl Boyer, Matthew Nellans and James St. George in the Primary. Democrat Thomas Morley is also running, however HD 19 is reliably Republican.