Poll: Ron DeSantis is preferred Donald Trump VP pick, with Marco Rubio far behind

Florida’s senior Senator may not offer former President Donald Trump as big a boost as some other potential running mates might … including the current Governor of Florida.
That’s the takeaway from the new Harvard-Harris Poll, which finds voters want Gov. Ron DeSantis and not Marco Rubio on the ticket.
DeSantis leads a host of potential picks with 12% top-choice support among the electorate, including 23% of Republicans, 7% of no-party voters and 4% of Democrats.
Rubio has 4% support, but just 3% among Republicans, 4% among no-party voters and 5% among Democrats. He trails U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
Rubio would offer a net boost for the ticket, with 27% of respondents saying they’d be more likely to vote for him and 17% saying they’d be less likely. The pollster didn’t test the same question with DeSantis for reasons that are unknown, however.
With the electorate at large, Rubio is above water in terms of favorability, with 36% saying they approve of him and 33% disapproving. But that doesn’t even make him the most popular Florida Republican nationally.
That honor goes to DeSantis, at +6 with 43% approval against 37% disapproval.
DeSantis has ruled out being Trump’s running mate at various points for more than a year, which makes the question moot unless the Governor is reconsidering his position amid a thaw with the Trump operation.
However, Rubio continues to be asked if he would take the gig.
“I’ll do whatever the campaign asks me to do,” the Senator said on Meet the Press Sunday, adding that speculation would be “presumptuous” given those conversations haven’t happened yet.
