Debbie Mucarsel-Powell plans to ‘lower costs’ for Floridians in Senate

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s likely challenger in November is betting that pocketbook issues will help distinguish her from her opponent, releasing a policy plan intended to address “skyrocketing costs.”

“As an immigrant who worked my way up from a minimum wage job to associate dean at FIU to serving in Congress, I’m running for the U.S. Senate to protect and expand opportunities for hardworking Floridians who are struggling,” said Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

“But they’re never going to thrive under Rick Scott’s affordability crisis and extreme policies. From the rising costs of homeowners insurance to housing to health care, prices are out of control and Floridians are fed up. I’ll never stop fighting for hardworking Florida families in the Senate, and together we’re going to expand economic opportunities that move this state forward.”

Among the policy solutions are some that may seem unusual in a Senate race, including a vow to combat the “corporate consolidation of big grocery chains,” following in the footsteps of Senators opposed to a proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons.

The Democrat also promised to fight “shrinkflation” and pricing schemes from “big oil,” while working to cap drug costs, as well as looking to increase renter protections and to fight hedge funds as they continue to create market competition for individual buyers in the home market.

Beyond these aspirations, Mucarsel-Powell said she would also fight increased property insurance costs. She also wants to expand solar power in Florida and draw on federal resources for infrastructure resiliency funding to prevent flooding, something Scott voted against.

She also vowed to fight China, by promoting legislation to promote buying American, and to onshore solar panel production, which currently is concentrated in that country.