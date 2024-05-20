Florida gas move lower ahead of expected record-setting Memorial Day travel

Gas prices in Florida rose by 6 cents early last week. But that uptick reversed over the weekend and by Sunday settled at a state average of $3.45 per gallon — the same price as a week ago, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

The price may remain higher than it was last year through the end of the month, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said, due to ongoing hostilities in key regions.

“Pump prices are drifting lower as a record-setting 2.5 million Floridians prepare to travel for Memorial Day weekend,” he said in a statement. “However, ongoing geopolitical tensions could prevent pump prices from falling below year-ago levels, during the holiday weekend.”

Florida gas prices averaged $3.41 per gallon on Memorial Day last year. Nearly 2.3 million Floridians are forecast to take road trips for the holiday weekend this year — a new record close to 106,000 higher than last year.

AAA predicts Thursday and Friday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. to be the most congested periods on the road. For the clearest roads, the group recommends traveling before noon or after 7 p.m.

Florida’s most expensive metro market for fuel is again the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where motorists are shelling out $3.65 per gallon on average, followed by Gainesville ($3.51) and Fort Lauderdale ($3.51).

The least expensive areas are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.19), Pensacola ($3.25) and Panama City ($3.25).

Nationally, the priciest states for gas are California ($5.20), Hawaii ($4.79) and Washington ($4.60).

The cheapest states are Mississippi ($3.05), Oklahoma ($3.09) and Arkansas ($3.11).