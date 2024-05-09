Florida delegates to RNC include Barron Trump, Ashley Moody, Wilton Simpson, Jimmy Patronis

Former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, will be one of more than 125 Florida delegates to the Republican National Convention, according to a statement the party Chair gave The Associated Press and a delegation roster shared with Florida Politics.

Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) Chair Evan Power said the 18-year-old high school senior will serve as one of 41 at large delegates from Florida to the national gathering, where the GOP is set to officially nominate his father as its presidential candidate for the November General Election.

NBC News first reported the choice of Barron Trump as a delegate. Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and CFO Jimmy Patronis are also on the list.

So are Trump’s other two sons, Don Jr. and Eric, as well as Power, Senate President-designate Ben Albritton, House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez of Miami, former Attorney General Pam Bondi and ex-California District Attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has been engaged to Don Jr. since 2020.

On Wednesday night, delegation members selected Eric Trump as delegation Chair and named several others to convention committee posts.

They chose Guilfoyle and Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera, who became Florida GOP Vice Chair early this year, to co-lead the Platform Committee.

Power and National Committeewoman Kathleen King will Co-Chair the Rules Committee, while Sens. Joe Gruters of Sarasota and Debbie Mayfield of Melbourne will helm the Credentials Committee.

Members also tapped ex-U.S. Ambassador and former state Rep. Carlos Trujillo and Jacksonville state Rep. Jessica Baker to lead the Permanent Organization Committee.

But the headlines on Thursday belonged overwhelmingly to Barron Trump, who will be making his political debut at the convention in July. He has remained largely out of the public eye, but he turned 18 in March and is graduating from high school next week.

The Judge overseeing Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York said there would be no court on May 17 so that Trump could attend his son’s graduation.

Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, is also part of the Florida delegation to the convention, which is to run July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

View the full list of delegates and alternate delegates below.

___

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report. Republished with permission.