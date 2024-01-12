January 12, 2024
Florida GOP bigwigs back Kevin Marino Cabrera for party Vice Chair
Kevin Marino Cabrera's top priority is bringing relief to tax-burdened homeowners. Image via Kevin Marino Cabrera.

Jesse Scheckner

Cabrera-pic
Matt Gaetz, Jimmy Patronis, Wilton Simpson and Daniel Perez are among those behind Cabrera.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera just released a list of early endorsers to his campaign for Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) — and they’re big names.

Atop the list is Congressman Matt Gaetz, a self-described “firebrand” who last month notched Florida Politics’ “Politician of the Year” honors after winning a high-stakes battle for control of the U.S. House.

Two members of the Florida Cabinet — CFO and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, the immediate past President of the state Senate — are endorsing Cabrera as well.

So are House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez, Miami-Dade GOP Chair and state Rep. Alex Rizo, Miami-Dade State Committeewoman Liliana Ros and Sarasota state Sen. Joe Gruters, who served as RPOF Chair from 2018 to 2022.

“As an America-First Conservative, I am thrilled to receive the support of so many freedom-loving Florida Patriots who are fighting on the front lines of the Conservative Movement,” Cabrera said in a statement. “Together, we will keep Florida Free!”

Cabrera announced his candidacy for RPOF Vice Chair on Monday, shortly after the party’s Executive Committee booted Christian Ziegler as Chair and elected then-Vice Chair Evan Power to replace him.

Ziegler’s ouster came amid a sex scandal his wife, Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler, and an unnamed woman who filed charges of rape against him.

Cabrera joined the Executive Committee by election in November, one year after winning his seat on the Miami-Dade Commission. Before that, he worked as a lobbyist and political operative whose employers included former Gov. Jeb Bush, ex-U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, Florida Supreme Court Justice John Couriel, the LIBRE Initiative and Mercury.

In 2020, Cabrera was the Florida State Director for the Republican National Committee and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Trump later endorsed Cabreratwice — for the Miami-Dade Commission.

Rumor has it Trump is likely to also throw his support behind Cabrera’s current Vice Chair bid.

Lee County GOP Chair Michael Thompson is also running.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

