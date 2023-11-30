Police investigating Christian Ziegler for sexual battery

A woman has accused Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler of sexual battery. An investigation into the credibility of the accusation is ongoing, according to the Sarasota Police Department, which would not confirm many details.

A heavily redacted Sarasota Police report, shown below, offers few concrete details. The Oct. 4 report verifies an active criminal investigation, and that the accuser alleged she was raped, but enormous details were redacted as police stressed the investigation remains ongoing.

“The report you inquired about is still an active and ongoing investigation,” said SPD spokesperson Cynthia McLaughlin.

The Trident, a news section for the the Florida Center for Government Accountability, first reported the investigation and alludes to rumors the accuser had been involved in a long-time tryst with Ziegler and his wife, Sarasota School Board member Bridget Ziegler.

But the report does not name the accuser.

The report does not appear to involve any incident with Bridget Ziegler.

Both Zieglers are powerful figures in Florida political circles. In addition to his work with the state party, Christian Ziegler has done consulting work across the country and boasts ties to Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

He was elected Chair of the Republican Party of Florida in February in what was seen as a win for Trump’s campaign team over close DeSantis ally Evan Power, now the state party’s Vice Chair.

Bridget Ziegler is a co-founder of the influential Moms For Liberty organization.

Both have voiced social conservative agendas and were supporters of Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law and various limits on transgender rights.

DeSantis appointed Bridget Ziegler to the high-profile Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board, the replacement for the Disney-controlled Reedy Creek Improvement District on the Walt Disney Resort property. She has often appeared alongside the Governor when bills, including when the “Don’t Say Gay” law, were signed.

The Center for Government Accountability reports police have executed a warrant for Christian Ziegler’s phone and are conducting a forensic investigation of the device.

It is unclear how long the investigation will continue or what details support the accusation of sexual battery.

23-048937__Redacted by Jacob Ogles on Scribd