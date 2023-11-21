Kevin Marino Cabrera elected GOP State Committeeman

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera just won an election to become a Republican State Committeeman.

The former lobbyist and state director for Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign won the post with more than 70% support, a press release from Cabrera’s campaign said.

The Miami-Dade GOP confirmed his victory on X Tuesday, one day after the election.

Cabrera said in a statement that he is looking forward to the added responsibility.

“As your State Committeeman, I am eager to roll up my sleeves and work together to strengthen our Republican Party, putting America, Florida, and Miami-Dade County first,” he said.

“Together, we will work tirelessly to elect Republicans up and down the ballot, ensuring a brighter future for our great nation and county.”

Cabrera, who is married to Coral Gables Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, won his seat on the Miami-Dade Commission in November 2022. He defeated former Coral Gables City Commissioner and fellow Republican Jorge Fors Jr. in a runoff with 61.5% of the vote.

He represents District 6, a conservative-leaning area spanning all or part of Coral Gables, Hialeah, Miami, Miami Springs, Virginia Gardens and West Miami.

Suffice it to say Cabrera has the chops necessary to be an effective Committeeman.

His first political job was on the 2012 Florida House campaign of Florida Supreme Court Justice John Couriel. He then worked on Carlos Curbelo’s 2014 congressional campaign as a field director, a role he traded for a director of constituent service job after Curbelo won office.

From there, Cabrera became the South Florida field director for the LIBRE Initiative, a Latino conservative advocacy nonprofit. In 2015, he was appointed as a Councilman to a Miami-Dade land use zoning board. He was elected to a full term in 2016.

That same year, former Gov. Jeb Bush hired him to lead his presidential campaign in the Miami-Dade area. Donald Trump came knocking four years later during his re-election effort.

As Florida State Director for Donald J. Trump for President and the Republican National Committee, Cabrera, among other things, created and helmed a voter-contact program 200 staffers strong. The result was the highest level of registered Republicans in Florida history, delivering the state to Trump and paving the way for registered Florida Republicans in late 2021 to outnumber registered Florida Democrats for the first time in history.