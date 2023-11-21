MolinaCares Accord, Reach St. Pete host free pop-up Thanksgiving food pantries

The MolinaCares Accord, with Molina Healthcare of Florida and Reach St. Pete, is hosting pop-up food pantries at multiple locations in St. Petersburg and Clearwater on Tuesday, to help families in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

The free mobile grocery “stores” will stock frozen meats, fresh produce, milk, eggs, dry goods and hygiene items to help families prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. No eligibility requirements are in place to receive assistance at the pantries.

Evens begin at 11:30 at the following locations:

Enoch Davis Center

11:30a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

1111 18th Ave. S.

St. Pete, 33705

Campbell Park Rec Center

12:45 p.m. — 1:30 p.m.

601 14th St. S.

St. Pete, 33705

Pinellas Hope

3:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.

5726 126th Avenue N.

Clearwater, 33760

Northside Baptist Church

5:30 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.

6000 38th Avenue N.

St. Pete, 33710

More than two million people in Florida are facing hunger, with more than 600,000 of them being children, according to the group Feeding America.

Earlier this year, MolinaCares launched its MolinaCares for a Healthy Florida initiative, with an initial commitment of more than $700,000 to improve Floridians’ overall health and well-being. Reach St. Pete is one of the recipients of a grant supporting its Pop-Up Pantry.

MolinaCares oversees a community investment platform created to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health, life, and living in local communities.

Reach St. Pete is a local non-profit organization that provides free resources to those experiencing homelessness, or who are low-income or in at-risk situations. It provides community pantries to provide groceries and household goods, closets to provide clothing and a literacy program to foster positive learning and progress.

MolinaCares often works with groups like Reach St. Pete to fight food insecurity, which is a major social determinant of overall health.