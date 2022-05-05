Donald Trump endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade Commission

It isn’t often that former President Donald Trump weighs in on local races, but he did just that Thursday night by endorsing Republican government relations specialist Kevin Marino Cabrera for the Miami-Dade County Commission.

In a statement issued at 7 p.m., Trump said Cabrera will “represent his community with honor” and has his “Complete and Total Endorsement!”

“Kevin Cabrera will be a great member of the Miami-Dade County Commission,” Trump said. “In 2020, when I won Florida’s 29 electoral votes by a historic margin, Kevin was my State Director. Kevin is a brave and smart America First Conservative who supports Low Taxes and fewer Regulations on small businesses, which means more jobs!”

Trump said Cabrera is “strong on the Second Amendment” and will work hard to defend those in law enforcement. He added, “Kevin wants secure Borders and will fight for Safe and Secure Elections,” before asserting the 2020 Election was “Rigged and Stolen” and that people “are getting to the bottom of it.”

According to Ballotpedia, Cabrera is just the third person seeking local office in the U.S. and the first in Florida to receive a nod from Trump this election cycle.

Cabrera is running to succeed Miami-Dade Commissioner Rebeca Sosa in District 6. Sosa must leave office in November due to term limits.

The district includes Miami Springs, West Miami, parts of Miami, Coral Gables and Hialeah, and a portion of the county’s unincorporated area, including Miami International Airport.

He filed for the race April 26. Within a week, his campaign reported raising more than $100,000, with several donations coming from current and former elected state officials.

Cabrera, who is married to Coral Gables Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, is a senior vice president with global public strategy firm Mercury. He previously served as an elected Councilman on a Miami-Dade land-use zoning board. Prior to running for public office, he worked for numerous GOP politicians including Trump, former Gov. Jeb Bush, former U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo and Florida Supreme Court Justice John Couriel.

His three opponents in the (technically) nonpartisan Miami-Dade Commission race are all Republican: entrepreneur Dariel Fernandez, a member of the Miami-Dade Republican Committee who owns and operates a software development firm in Coral Gables; Coral Gables City Commissioner Jorge Fors Jr., who announced his campaign Thursday; and Hialeah-born-and-raised architect Orlando Lamas, who initially sought a seat in the House this election cycle before setting his sights on the Commission race.