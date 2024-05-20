‘Respect for fog’: Anna Eskamani welcomes death of Iranian President

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Iranian American, welcomed news of a helicopter crash killing Iran’s President.

The Associated Press confirmed the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several others on board. “I have so much respect for fog now,” she posted on X. “More than ever.”

Eskamani greeted the news as a positive development for the people of Iran in a more formal post.

“Iranians who cry for freedom are celebrating across the world with this news,” she wrote. “Truly a terrible person that has facilitated the killing, torture, and pain of so many. The people of Iran deserve freedom and so much better than the oppressive regime they live under. Zan, Zendegi and Azadi today and everyday.”

The news was confirmed in Iran on May 20, Eskamani’s birthday.

The crash comes as the Middle East remains unsettled by the Israel-Hamas war, during which Raisi, who was 63, under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel just last month.

Khamenei announced Monday that Iran’s First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, would serve as the country’s Acting President until elections are held.

During Raisi’s term in office, Iran enriched uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels, further escalating tensions with the West as Tehran also supplied bomb-carrying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine and armed militia groups across the region.

Meanwhile, Iran has faced years of mass protests against its Shiite theocracy over the ailing economy and women’s rights — making the moment that much more sensitive for Tehran and the future of the country.

Aircraft in Iran face a shortage of parts, often flying without safety checks against the backdrop of Western sanctions. Because of that, former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sought to blame the United States for the crash in an interview Monday.

“One of the main culprits of yesterday’s tragedy is the United States, which … embargoed the sale of aircraft and aviation parts to Iran and does not allow the people of Iran to enjoy good aviation facilities,” Zarif said. “These will be recorded in the list of U.S. crimes against the Iranian people.”

The Orlando Democrat, a Florida native, is the daughter of Iranian immigrants and the first Iranian American elected to the Florida Legislature or to any public office in Florida.

She has also been involved for years in promoting democracy and women’s rights in Iran.

In her post, she employed the phrase “Zan, Zendegi, Azadi,” a slogan rallying global support for women, life and freedom in Iran.

Raisi was elected in 2021. Iran under his leadership launched a missile attack on Israel in mid-April. That drew condemnation from Florida politicians.

At the time, Eskamani voiced concerns the attack would escalate the Middle East into a regional war, with violent conflict between Israel and Hamas ongoing.

“This is incredibly scary. Praying for the safety of innocent people and advocating for immediate de-escalation and ceasefire,” she posted then. “We do not need more wars. Period.”

The Orlando Democrat wasn’t alone in hailing Raisi’s death as a positive development.

“If Raisi is dead, the world is now a safer and better place,” posted U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, shortly before Iranian state media confirmed the world leader’s death.

“That evil man was a tyrant and terrorist. He was not loved or respected and he will be missed by no one. If he’s gone, I truly hope the Iranian people have the chance to take their country back from murderous dictators.”

In the midst of Eskamani’s re-election campaign in 2022, she drew attention to the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old women’s rights activist arrested by Iran’s morality police for wearing a hijab improperly.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Mahsa Amini. The dangerous and misogynistic ‘morality police’ have targeted and tortured Iranians and especially Iranian women for far too long,” she said in a statement at the time.

She also shared about her activism in Iran.

“My first visit to Iran was in 2005 to bring my Mom’s ashes to the Caspian Sea, and even as a 14-year-old I was harassed by the police for showing too much wrist. It’s absolutely absurd that in 2022, women anywhere in the world must fear their lives for not meeting a government mandated dress code.”

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.