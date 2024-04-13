Iranian attacks on Israel spur response from Florida politicians

A peaceful Saturday in the Sunshine State was interrupted by news of Israel being attacked by Iranian drones, with two legislators in the House offering arguably the most diametric difference in reactions that were first among Florida politicians.

“Whoever hurts us, we will hurt them.” Go get ’em, Bibi. #BombsAway,” posted Rep. Randy Fine, a Brevard County elected who is the only Jewish Republican in the Legislature.

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, a Winter Park legislator with Iranian ancestry, offered more muted reaction.

“This is incredibly scary. Praying for the safety of innocent people and advocating for immediate de-escalation and ceasefire. We do not need more wars. Period.”

While Fine and Eskamani have a very personal connection to the conflict in the Middle East, they are by no means alone in reacting, with federal officials weighing in as well in the moments after media confirmed tensions had reached a new and dangerous phase with much uncertainty ahead for regional actors and the United States alike.

Sen. Rick Scott, who was recently in Israel, offered a take laying blame on President Joe Biden.

“Israel is once again under attack and the United States must clearly and strongly stand with our great ally and fully support its right and obligation to defend itself by any means necessary,” Scott asserted.

“Today, I am praying for the safety of the Israeli people and call on every Republican and Democrat to stand unequivocally with Israel as it fights for its very existence against evil terrorism. Again and again, Democrats have blocked the passage of aid for Israel. The House has passed a good bill that is ready for Senate passage right now. I urge Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to immediately put the House-passed clean Israel aid bill on the floor, as well as my Stop Taxpayer Funding of Hamas Act, the moment we return to Washington on Monday. Nothing before the Senate is more important and I will do everything in my power to make sure that vote happens.”

The Senator blamed the White House for having “emboldened Iran with appeasement, freeing billions of dollars to fuel Iran’s support of terrorism and turning its back on Israel.”

Sen. Marco Rubio was terser in his initial response, but clear in his meaning.

“We’re looking at the most dangerous Middle East moment since 1973,” the Senior Senator said.

He offered a second chilling statement soon thereafter: “The attack on #Israel by the regime in Iran is going to be more extensive than initially expected.”

Other Congressional Republicans railed at the executive branch also, with one calling for direct American intervention.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez said on social media that “Biden’s weakness and appeasement of #Iran has invited these reckless terrorist attacks. The U.S. must intercept these drones and deter further strikes from Iran.”

“Weakness invites aggression,” the Miami Republican said on a cable news hit.

Rep. Cory Mills offered his own take, affirming a previous President.

“President Trump implemented one of the strongest peace deals in Middle East under the Abraham Accords. Israel was safe, our allies supported, and adversaries in fear. Under Biden, Israel suffered a horrendous attack on Oct 7th, American and Israelis are being held hostage, Houthi rebels delisted from terrorist designation, billions in fungible assets unfrozen, oil sanctions relaxed given ayatollah and regime billions to arm militias, 150+ attacks in Iraq, and China threatening Taiwan. November can’t come fast enough as Biden is driving us towards WWIII. The US and the world needs Pres. Trump Prayers for all in harm’s way tonight.

“Biden’s weakness has given billions to Iran to launch attacks on US Soldiers and now Israel. All their military capability should be destroyed and severe economic sanctions put back in place. The Iranians were broke when Trump left office and now they are enriched, empowered and emboldened. Israel should respond militarily as they see appropriate and finish cleaning Hamas out of Gaza,” opined Rep. Greg Steube.

“Reminder: the Biden administration refused to push for a renewal of UN sanctions on Iranian drones and missiles. Now they are heading towards Israel,” asserted Rep. Mike Waltz, a Central Florida Republican.

“President Biden should be on the White House lawn RIGHT NOW saying ‘Israel, America has your back!” Our allies and enemies need to hear it. I pray they do. I fear they won’t,’ Waltz added.

Democrats lauded Biden’s resolute response, meanwhile.

“President Biden warned Iran not to escalate its terrorism against Israel. He’s shown his ironclad support for Israel and committed to defend its people from Iranian attacks. I stand with Israel and thank our Commander-In-Chief for backing up words with action to counter malign threats in the Middle East,” asserted Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

State officials also had their say.

“Florida 1000% stand with the people of Israel. The enemies they face are barbarians. I pray for Israel and Jews all across Florida and our nation,” said CFO Jimmy Patronis.