20 current, former lawmakers endorse David Silvers for Senate

The endorsements are pouring in for Lake Clarke Shores Democratic Rep. David Silvers’ bid to take the seat representing Senate District 26 in two years.

Silvers’ campaign over the weekend announced the endorsements of 20 current and former Democratic state lawmakers. Among them: Jacksonville Sen. Tracie Davis, who will be Senate Minority Leader in 2026; Miami Gardens Sen. Shevrin Jones, who serves as Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party; and St. Petersburg Sen. Darryl Rouson

In a statement Monday, Silvers said the flood of support speaks to his “ability to bring forward real solutions to improve the lives of Florida’s youth, families, and seniors.”

“I’m honored to have the support of so many of our Democratic leaders,” Silvers said.

“As Floridians are facing rising costs on everything from housing to food, funding cuts on our health care and public education, and ever-increasing assaults on individuals based on their race, gender, ethnicity, faith, and sexual orientation, we need a Senator who will stand up for what’s right and work to get things done for our community. I’ve served in the legislature, have a track record of success, and will be ready to hit the ground running on day one.”

Others endorsing Silvers, who is running to succeed Boynton Beach Democratic Sen. Lori Berman when she terms out in 2026, include:

— Fort Lauderdale Rep. Daryl Campbell.

— Boynton Beach Rep. Joe Casello.

— Dania Beach Rep. Hillary Cassel.

— Homestead Rep. Kevin Chambliss.

— Coral Springs Rep. Dan Daley.

— Davie Rep. Mike Gottlieb, Chair of the Florida Democratic Party Jewish Caucus.

— Boca Raton Rep. Kelly Skidmore.

— Tampa Rep. Susan Valdes.

— Wellington Rep. Katherine Waldron.

— South Miami Mayor Javier Fernández, a former state Representative.

— Former House Minority Leader Bobby DuBose.

— Former Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chair, State Committeeman and Rep. Joe Geller, who is now running for the Miami-Dade School Board.

— Former House Minority Leader Evan Jenne.

— Former Rep. Ben Diamond.

— Former Rep. Nick Duran.

— Former Rep. Katie Edwards.

— Former Rep. Matt Willhite.

Elected in 2016, Silvers has prioritized — and successfully passed legislation to support — children’s mental health, education reform, women’s health issues, criminal justice reform and protections for financially vulnerable citizens.

He’s earned numerous laurels, including the Florida Board of Governors’ 2024 Legislative Excellence in Higher Education Award, Big Brothers Big Sisters 2021 Legislative Champion Award, Florida Housing Coalition’s 2020 Housing Champion Award and the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Legislative Star Award from Film Florida.

His community involvements include volunteer work with Florida Blue Key, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, NAMI Palm Beach County, League of Women Voters Palm Beach County, Helping Hands and Meals on Wheels.

He works as an e-commerce and publishing executive in private life.

Silvers announced his candidacy for SD 26 last June after canceling a bid for Senate District 24 so Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard and West Palm Beach Sen. Bobby Powell could attempt a seat swap this year.

He’s set to face at least one Primary opponent in the 2026 election cycle: Boca Raton Deputy Mayor Yvette Drucker, who clinched an endorsement last week from Berman and Boca Raton Sen. Tina Polsky.

West Palm Beach Rep. Rick Roth is the only Republican to file for the contest so far.

SD 26 covers a southern portion of Palm Beach County, including Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Delray Beach and South Bay.