Lori Berman, Tina Polsky endorse ‘strong advocate’ Yvette Drucker for Senate

Boynton Beach Sen. Lori Berman won’t reach term limits for two more years, but when she does, she knows who she wants to succeed her.

Berman is endorsing Boca Raton Deputy Mayor Yvette Drucker to take her Senate District 26 seat in 2026, and Boca Raton Sen. Tina Polsky — a fellow Democrat — is backing Drucker as well.

“It is incredibly important that we elect a strong advocate for the safety and well-being of our community, and one that will fight for true progressive values, whether it be cracking down on gun violence, fighting for women’s access to reproductive healthcare, or protecting our voting rights,” Berman said in a statement.

“That is why I am supporting Yvette Drucker to succeed me as District 26’s next State Senator. Yvette has been a consistent champion for Boca Raton families and I know she will make us proud in Tallahassee.”

Polsky said Drucker has her “full support.”

“I’m thrilled to endorse Yvette Drucker for the Florida Senate. Her track-record of fighting for better public education along with her extensive community involvement and experience serving in various government roles make her the ideal candidate to represent the Boca Raton community in Tallahassee.”

Drucker, who won re-election to the Boca Raton Council by a landslide in March, is one of three experienced public servants running for SD 26 in the next state election cycle. She filed to run May 2, more than four months after West Palm Beach Republican Rep. Rick Roth entered the race and nearly a year after Lake Clarke Shores Democratic Rep. David Silvers made his candidacy official.

Silvers initially had eyes on running to succeed West Palm Beach Democratic Sen. Bobby Powell in Senate District 24, but agreed last year to step aside so that Powell and Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard could attempt a seat swap. Powell announced his resignation last month, effective Nov. 4, and signaled for Gov. Ron DeSantis to call a Special Election for his replacement.

Drucker, a first-generation Cuban American, has lived in SD 26 for two decades and won her City Council seat in March 2021. A press note from her campaign said she is a member of B’nai Torah Congregation, the city’s largest conservative synagogue.

She said in a statement that she is “deeply grateful” for the endorsements of Berman and Polsky, whom she called “dedicated public servants and exemplary leaders for their respective communities.”

“It is a privilege to be supported by such tireless advocates for critical issues such as the funding of public education, improved access to healthcare, and women’s rights,” she said. “When elected, I look forward to working alongside Sen. Polsky and carrying on Sen. Berman’s honorable legacy in the state Legislature.”