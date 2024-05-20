Personnel note: Taniel Koushakjian starting chief comms role at SFWMD

Taniel Koushakjian is joining the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) to serve as Chief Communications & Public Policy Officer at the district’s Office of Communications and Public Engagement.

Koushakjian joins the SFWMD after just over a year and a half as Senior Vice President at Potomac International Partners.

“I’m excited to inform you that I have transitioned from Potomac International Partners into my new role as the Chief Communications & Public Policy Officer for the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD),” Koushakjian wrote in an email announcing the move.

“I’ve enjoyed working closely with many of you over the years and I look forward to new engagements with you and your colleagues on all things water related in South Florida.”

Koushakjian has been involved in political and legislative affairs for years prior to joining the SFWMD. He worked for some Armenian advocacy organizations early in his career, the bulk spent with the Armenian Assembly of America. Koushakjian served as a senior lobbyist there from 2007-2012 before serving three years as Communications Director from 2013-2016, according to his LinkedIn.

He ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Palm Beach County Commission in 2016 before founding his own government affairs and public relations firm in 2017 called BreakThru Strategies. He also worked with multiple other groups at that time, including the Hindu American Foundation, Offensive Security and the aforementioned Potomac International Partners.

Now, Koushakjian will bring his comms experience to the SFWMD, which helps manage water resources in the southeast portion of the state. The district covers Broward, Collier, Glades, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties, as well as portions of Charlotte, Highlands, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola and Polk counties.

Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed hard to gain control over that board when he first came into office, forcing out several Board members and installing his own choices. Since then, the district has helped lead on several important water projects in the Everglades and throughout the region.