May 16, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rahman Johnson takes Jacksonville City Council District 14 seat

Wes WolfeMay 16, 20232min0

Related Articles

Jax

Tyrona Clark-Murray maintains seat for Jax City Council District 9

Jax

Raul Arias consolidates GOP, defeats Ramon Day for Jax City Council District 11

Jax

Mike Gay underspends, outmaneuvers Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council District 2

rahman johnson
Johnson more than doubled former Councilmember John Draper’s fundraising haul.

Former Councilmember John Draper emerged from a 1995 City Council election repeat when he drew more votes than fellow Republican Alberta Hipps, making it into the runoff with Democrat Rahman Johnson in Jacksonville City Council District 14.

He was unable to consolidate GOP support though, as Johnson defeated him in the District 14 runoff, 53%-47%.

Fundraising for the race ran a little counter to normal, as the person with the most dollars on record, Republican Matt McCullough, later withdrew from the race and Hipps, the No. 2 fundraiser, was eliminated in the first round of voting.

Elected as a Duval County Soil and Water Commissioner in 1999 at the age of 22, Johnson was the youngest Black elected official in state history.

Johnson more than doubled Draper’s fundraising take, posting around $47,300 before the runoff, compared to Draper’s haul of around $19,700. Draper spent nearly every dollar he took in, while Johnson had a little more than $6,000 on hand as of the last reports.

Johnson led the First Election with 46%. Draper finished second with 30%. Hipps, who closed out with 24%, beat Draper in the 1995 race.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTyrona Clark-Murray maintains seat for Jax City Council District 9

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories